Grizzly bear euthanized in Haines Junction

Conservation office reminds residents bears are still out and about

A grizzly bear was euthanized in Haines Junction after attempting to break into the local landfill. (Village of Haines Junction/Facebook)

Linea Volkering, communications analyst for the department of the environment, says the bear was reported near the dump on Oct. 30.

When officers responded, they found an emaciated old boar in poor condition.

“A preliminary examination of that bear suggests that it was definitely well past its prime,” Volkering told the News. She said it had worn teeth and very little body fat. She said officers made the decision to euthanize the bear, also on Oct. 30, as it was not prepared for winter and would likely continue to come into conflict with residents.

Volkering said the bear had no known history of conflict with people. However, the week prior to the bear’s death, officers had responded to a call about a skinny bear in the Dezdeash area. This is thought to be the same bear.

Volkering said this is a good reminder that animals are trying to fatten up for winter.

“They’re out there and actively getting ready,” she said.

She said this serves as a reminder to residents to remember their wild neighbours and remove attractants from their properties.

Anyone with concerns should call the TIPP line at 1-800-661-0525.

