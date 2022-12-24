Food For Fines set fundraising record

A cheque highlighting donations worth $12,000 in cash and food was presented on Dec. 21, 2022 by the City of Whitehorse bylaw department. Left to right are bylaw officers Randy Campingo and Frank Smith; Kaushee’s Place manager Renee-Claude Carrier; food bank executive director Dave Blottner; acting bylaw manager Kyle Morrison and bylaw officer Francois Ouelett. (Submitted/City of Whitehorse)

Whitehorse residents set a record this year donating to the City of Whitehorse’s annual Food for Fines campaign with $12,000 raised in food and cash donations.

The annual festive campaign allows those who get a parking ticket during a specific period of time in December to donate cash or food at the value of the ticket to the campaign, with donations then distributed to local organizations.

This year saw the city extend the usual one-week period to two weeks with the Skookum Jim Friendship Centre being added as a recipient along with the Whitehorse Food Bank and Kaushee’s Place, which have received the donations in years past.

Those who were ticketed for expired meters between Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 were able to pay off their ticket with a donation until Dec. 14.

“This year, the Food for Fines program set a new record.” said Mayor Laura Cabott. “This year’s donations will go a long way in supporting the Food Bank, Kaushee’s Place and the Skookum Jim Friendship Centre during the holiday season. Thank you to the staff and volunteers who support these organizations and to our bylaw services officers whose hard work makes this program such a success.“

The program has raised more than $92,000 in donations since it began in 2005.

