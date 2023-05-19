Flood watch issued for Nordenskiold River at Carmacks

The river is expected to peak soon

The Klondike River is seen at Rock Creek on May 8. High streamflow advisories are in place for the Porcupine River at Old Crow and the Klondike River. (Submitted/Government of Yukon)

The Yukon government has issued a flood watch for the Nordenskiold River at Carmacks.

As per a May 18 advisory, the river is going up and will exceed the open water peak of 2022. The advisory cites a later start to the snowmelt and a compressed freshet.

The river went up close to 10 centimetres in the last 24 hours, according to the advisory.

The advisory indicates low-lying areas are already experiencing flooding as the river breaches its banks.

The warm weather in the forecast will likely continue to drive snowmelt at higher elevations and maintain high rates of runoff.

The Village of Carmacks and Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation are located around the confluence of the Nordenskiold and Yukon rivers. In June 2022, the communities were issued an evacuation alert amid a flood warning in effect for the area. At the time, residents who use private wells were under a boil water advisory related to the rising Yukon River.

High streamflow advisories continue to be in place for the Porcupine River at Old Crow and the Klondike River, as of the May 18 advisories.

