Firefighters douse blaze near Whitehorse Walmart

Chief says garbage was alight near propane tank outside store.

The Whitehorse Fire Department rushed to extinguish burning garbage near a propane tank in the vicinity of the city’s Walmart.

A tweet from the fire department states they were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to a propane tank on fire at an address across Quartz Road from the Walmart. Photos from the scene show the fire was burning beside Walmart’s garden centre at the east end of the building. A witness said two fire trucks responded.

Whitehorse Fire Chief Jason Everitt said the burning trash and other combustible materials were quickly extinguished. He was still awaiting a report from the crew who responded to the fire and was not sure what impact, if any, there had been on the propane tank.

An RCMP representative said police were not called and they are not investigating the fire.

(Jim Elliot)

