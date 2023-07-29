Fire forces evacuation of Eagle Gold mine

Blaze estimated at more than 3,500 hectares

Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold mine is being evacuated due to fire.

In a July 29 statement, Yukon Wildland Fire Management said it is evacuating the mine site due to the East McQueston fire.

“The fire, which is estimated to be over 3,500 hectares in size, has grown beyond the control of the current response, which includes 24 firefighters, an air-tanker group, a helicopter and an incident management team,” the statement, released shortly after 8 p.m. reads. “An evacuation alert remains in place for the Dublin Gulch area, which includes most of South McQuesten Road.”

A number of resources have been used to manage the fire, ranging from hand ignition, bucketing and air-tanker retardant drops.

Wildland Fire Management said it has been coordinating its response with Victoria Gold.

“Preventative structure protection work has now become the incident’s primary operational focus while mine workers are moved to a safe location,” it’s noted.

Wildland Fire Management said it will provide an update on July 30.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com