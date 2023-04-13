Eligible Yukon agricultural projects can apply for funding

The Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Farm near Dawson City is seen on July 21, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

A new sustainable agricultural funding program in the Yukon is replacing one that ended last month.

This follows the signing of a bilateral agreement between the governments of Canada and the Yukon.

In an April 6 release, the five-year agreement under the sustainable Canadian agricultural partnership will provide $9.25 million to support the territory’s agricultural sector, which is up 25 per cent from the former program.

Energy, Mines and Resources Minister John Streicker told the Yukon Legislative Assembly on April 6 that the Yukon’s agriculture sector has come a long way since the first of these national funding arrangements launched in 2003.

“The agriculture sector has experienced incredible growth over that time and used the funding to build farm infrastructure, purchase specialized equipment, develop farm business plans, establish community gardens and markets and support farm labour,” he said.

“The ongoing investment in our agriculture and agri-food sector is reflected in the breadth of products available at our grocery stores, restaurants, retailers and farmers markets.”

Streicker said the amount of local food produced in the territory is “way, way up.”

“We continue to make strategic investments to encourage innovation, prosperity, adaptability and long-term sustainable growth for the Yukon’s agriculture economy,” he said.

According to the 2021 census, there were 150 farm operators in the North and 88 farms in the Yukon ranging from under 10 acres to between 560 and 760 acres in size involved in grain, vegetable, animal, fruit and tree nut farming, among other things.

The census indicates the Yukon reported a decrease in farm area and farm operators since the 2016 census. The greenhouse area went up higher than the increase seen across Canada over the same period. Almost all farm area in the North is located in the Yukon at more than 99 per cent. The greatest portion of area came from horse and other equine farms, “other crops” and greenhouse, nursery and floriculture operations.

In the census, the sector reported gross farm receipts of $5.19 million and is responsible for 117 jobs.

The funding agreement supports commercial small businesses, new entrants in the sector, non-profit and First Nation organizations, First Nations and municipal governments, educational institutions and research bodies.

The cost-sharing works out to 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

On the Yukon government’s website, the money is for agricultural and food projects or initiatives that must involve improving the sector’s environmental outcomes, adapting to climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing capacity and growth across the agricultural food chain and enhancing the resiliency, diversity, equity, inclusion and public trust in the sector.

Activities that are eligible for funding range from buying specialized equipment to hiring consultants, hosting conferences and farmers markets and raising awareness related to agriculture or First Nations food systems.

Operating and maintenance costs including equipment replacement, developing roads and activities related to aquaponic food production are among items that aren’t eligible for funding. Equipment or infrastructure that has received money in the past five years under the old or rejuvenated program will also not be able to get funding.

Applications are accepted monthly.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com