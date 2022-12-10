Child Development Centre moving into permanent home in downtown Whitehorse

Centre vacated its old space attached to the Department of Education building when mould was found

The Child Development Centre (CDC) will go from being housed in temporary spots throughout Whitehorse to a permanent home in the city’s downtown in summer 2023.

A joint release dated Dec. 6 from the Yukon government and the CDC advises the centre’s new location at 206 Hanson St. is being renovated.

According to the release, by the end of the year, the centre will move to a temporary location at 49A Waterfront Pl. for the meantime.

In the release, the Yukon government is footing $2.68 million in renovations and furnishings for the new space, which will accommodate all CDC programs, clients and staff.

CDC executive director Alayne Squair is appreciative of the financial support and excited for the move.

“It will be great to have a location that is accessible and has the space to offer all of our programs and services under one roof,” Squair said in the release.

“I want to thank the families we serve, as well as our employees, who have been very flexible and adaptive with each of our moves over the past year and a half.”

In the release, Education Minister Jeanie McLean acknowledged the CDC’s “important work helping families and young children access inclusive early learning and therapeutic services.”

“Funding the new space is just one way that the Government of Yukon is committed to ensuring that the essential services provided by the Child Development Centre continue to be available to improve the lives of families and children in the Yukon.”

The CDC originally left its old space attached to the Department of Education building at 1000 Lewes Blvd. when mould was found in July 2021.

In response to a line of questioning on the topic of the CDC from Yukon Party MLA for Copperbelt South Scott Kent in the Yukon Legislative Assembly on Nov. 1, Minister of Highways and Public Works Nils Clarke said the department has determined the old building is no longer suitable for use and it will be demolished.

Clarke said the demolition contract will be tendered in spring 2023, and the work is expected to be done in summer 2023.

In Kent’s preamble to a query about when a new permanent location will open, he said families that used the facility had been wondering about when the CDC would find a new permanent home since its staff are “scattered around the city.”

The release states the CDC’s therapeutic preschool will remain separate at 509 Alexander St.

