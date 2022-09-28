Air North celebrates 3-million jet passengers

Anton M. marked a milestone for the Yukon airline. He got a free round trip out of it.

Joshua Clark, Air North director of charters (left); Eva M.; Anton M.; Phillip Elchitz, senior manager of airport operations and Bev Blair, passenger service agent, celebrate jet passenger number three million in Kelowna, B.C., at the check-in counter for Air North. (Submitted/Air North)

The Yukon’s airline is celebrating three-million jet passengers — and counting.

In a Sept. 21 release, Air North welcomed its three-millionth passenger aboard its Boeing 737-500 C-FANF.

Anton M., whose last name is not provided in the release, boarded Air North flight 540 from Kelowna to Vancouver and Whitehorse on Sept. 21.

He was gifted a complimentary round-trip airfare.

Twenty years ago, the airline began its Boeing jet service. The number of passengers it has seen has tripled in the last decade compared to its first decade, when it marked its one-millionth passenger.

“This milestone is incredible for the company,” said Joe Sparling, Air North’s president. “Three-million passengers is a relatively small number for a big airline, but for a small airline like us, it is huge.”

As a result, Sparling said, $600 million has either remained in the economy or has flowed into it.

“Three-million passengers in 20 years is a remarkable achievement and one which provides real meaning to reconciliation” said Greg Charlie, a Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation member and member of Air North’s board of directors.

“Prior to 2002, aviation was an imported product for the Yukon. Now it is a locally produced product with a major First Nation ownership stake and it not only ensures affordable travel out of and into the territory, but it also ensures affordable travel within the Yukon.”

In a release, Minister of Economic Development Ranj Pillai congratulated Air North on the achievement.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com