5.2-magnitube earthquake hits 180 km SW of Whitehorse: Earthquakes Canada

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit 180 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse and 63 kilometres west-southwest of Skagway, Alaska at 8:44 p.m. Yukon time on Oct. 27, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Earthquakes Canada also reported a 4.7-magnitude earthquake that took place 50 kilometres in the same direction from Skagway, Alaska just after 8 p.m. Yukon time.

Shaking could be felt in parts of Whitehorse.

The website indicates there are no reports of damage so far, as expected, from the earthquakes.

The United States Geological Survey reported what appears to be the same larger earthquake registering at magnitude 5.3 52 kilometres south-southwest of Covenant Life, Alaska at 8:44 p.m. Yukon time.

The U.S. agency’s aftershock forecast indicates there could be one or more aftershocks that are larger than magnitude 5, which have the potential to be damaging, in the area where the earthquake and aftershocks are occurring until Nov. 4.

Smaller aftershocks within the next week are likely, with up to 95 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks. The number of aftershocks will likely go down over time, although a larger aftershock can temporarily mean an increase.

There is a six-per-cent chance the earthquake becomes a foreshock to a larger earthquake, with a one per cent chance of magnitude 6 or higher and 0.1 per cent chance of magnitude 7 or more, per the forecast.

