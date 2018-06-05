Yukon First Nations celebrate grad

Students from Alberta, British Columbia, the Yukon and the Northwest Territories gathered at Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre May 25 to celebrate their high school graduation.

There were over 100 students in attendance from First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities along with several hundred supporters.

The students adorned traditional regalia, including colourful hand-beaded headbands, vests, and moccasins.

The RCMP Marching Guard, Aboriginal Unit, leads in the Chundäy K’anat’a Dancers to kick off the 43rd Annual First Nation Graduation Ceremony at Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in Whitehorse on May 25. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Students adorn traditional regalia during their grad ceremony. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Two girls from the Chundäy K’anat’a Dancers exit through an archway at the annual First Nation graduation. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)