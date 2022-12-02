Whitehorse Christmas Parade returning to Main Street

Santa Claus is coming to… Main Street.
The annual Whitehorse Winterval Santa Claus Parade of Lights will return to its roots for the 2022 parade on Dec. 3.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on a route that will travel along Robert Service Way to Fourth Avenue before turning up Lambert Street onto Sixth Avenue, then heading down Main Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. and ending at Front Street where the city’s seasonal tree will be lit. It’s anticipated Santa will arrive at the tree around 7 p.m.
The move back to the more traditional downtown parade route comes after two years of pandemic restrictions that saw a lengthy parade of festive vehicles make their way through neighbourhoods throughout the city.
“We’re really glad and excited,” Leneath Yanson, a project manager with CSR Management, that is organizing the parade, said in a Dec. 1 interview.
She and other organizers are excited to see people together on Main Street again and to have some favourite characters grace the parade once more.
“It’s such a great environment,” she said.
Yanson said having the parade on Main Street will allow for some parade participants to walk and viewers to get a closer glimpse of some of their favourite parade characters. Another exciting addition to this year’s event for many youngsters might come after the tree-lighting, when they can visit with Santa.
For those wanting a little more distance from the more crowded downtown gathering or are just looking to see the vehicles, Yanson said there will be plenty of festive trucks and vehicles — maybe even a fire truck — heading down Robert Service Way and then along Fourth Avenue beginning at 6 p.m.
Elves, Santa and others will join in after the parade reaches Sixth Avenue and heads down Main Street.
Organizers are describing the floats as “unique and creative”, noting local businesses and organizations have put a lot of volunteer work into designing and sponsoring the pieces.
Proceeds from the parade are going to the Yukon Imagination Library, a program that promotes literacy by sending an age appropriate book every month to each Yukoner under the age of five who is registered with the program.
