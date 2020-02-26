Photos: Rendezvous 2020

Andrew McKenzie tests his strength by seeing how far he can toss a log during Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous festival in Whitehorse on Feb. 22. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Leonard Lajoie, chief petty officer second class with the Royal Canadian Navy, winds up during the chainsaw chuck at the 2020 Sourdough Rendezvous. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) An axe hangs in mid-air as Andrew McKenzie competes in the Mad(am) Trapper contest. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) A Mad(am) Trapper competitor during the log toss event in Whitehorse on Feb. 22. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Rendezvous attendees dance to The Naysayers’ music in the Longhouse room at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in Whitehorse on Feb. 22. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) The whipsaw challenge during the 2020 Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) The saw bends as a competitor competes in the whipsaw challenge at the 2020 Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous in Whitehorse on Feb. 22. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Miss Yukon Arts Centre Brenda Pilatzke-Vanier, centre, moments after being crowned the 2020 Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous Queen. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Rhiannon Catholique, 4, pink sweater, and Akeelah Hannig, 6, blue shirt, cheer as the Rendezvous can-can dancers are introduced at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Nicole Eby, master seaman with the Royal Canadian Navy, walks as quickly as she can with an egg on a spoon to win the second event of the Rendezvous Community Challenge on Feb. 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) A flour packing contestant struggles to walk during the 2020 Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous challenge. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) An Aurora Colour Wars participant gets doused in the face with a packet of green-coloured corn starch by another participant in Whitehorse on Feb. 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) A de Havilland Buffalo airplane on display at the Kingscote Air Display at the Whitehorse airport during Rendezvous on Feb. 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Another Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous festival has passed Whitehorse by and it was chock-full of events.

Hosted mostly at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre Feb. 21 to 23, attendees were able to watch and participate in challenges like whipsaw, axe throw, flour packing, the community challenge and more.

Some traditional events, like the fireworks, were cancelled this year, but others, like the air display at the airport, were back to entertain the crowds.

Photo Galleries