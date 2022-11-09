PHOTOS: Japan Fest Matsuri celebrates Whitehorse’s sister city

A performance of Japanese songs on piano and violin was among the Japan Fest attractions. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Patti Earl learns to fold origami animals during the Japan Fest Matsuri celebration at the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre on Nov. 5. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Japan Fest Matsuri kicked off with a taiko drumming performance. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) An anime and manga display was among the booths that Japan Fest attendees could browse. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Japan Fest Matsuri kicked off with a taiko drumming performance. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Japan Fest Matsuri kicked off with a taiko drumming performance. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Japan Fest Matsuri kicked off with a taiko drumming performance by Yukon Taiko. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Momo Suda brushes out caligraphy during the Japan Fest Matsuri celebration at the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

As a celebration of Whitehorse’ sister city Ushiku, Japan, the Japanese Canadian Association of Yukon put on Japan Fest Matsuri, a cultural exhibition at the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre on Nov. 5.

The event, which was lined up out the door as soon as it opened, offered a look at a variety of arts, performances and other aspects of Japanese culture. A free bento lunch was passed out to the first 150 people through the door and the event opened with a performance by Yukon Taiko whose deep drumbeats filled the hall.

Booths showcasing caligraphy and origami among other topics were there for people to browse and there were also musical performances, martial arts demonstrations and folk dancing.

The festival was held as a celebration of the sister-city relationship Whitehorse has shared with Ushiku since the 1980s. Every year Whitehorse flies Ushiku’s flag for one day in June and an exchange program allowing students from one city an opportunity to visit the other has been in place for decades.

