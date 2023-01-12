PHOTOS: Circus performer flies high in one-man Yukon Arts Centre show

Bob Palmer, aka “Flyin’ Bob”, showed off various feats of juggling and other skills during his one-man circus show at the Yukon Arts Centre on Jan. 8. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Bob Palmer, aka “Flyin’ Bob”, balanced a feather on his tongue and juggled it between other parts of his face during his one-man circus show at the Yukon Arts Centre on Jan. 8. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Bob Palmer, aka “Flyin’ Bob”, juggles a trio of red bowler hats during his one-man circus show at the Yukon Arts Centre on Jan. 8. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Bob Palmer, aka “Flyin’ Bob”, rides a seven-foot tall unicycle across the stage at the Yukon Arts Centre on Jan. 8. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Bob Palmer, aka “Flyin’ Bob”, stacked up a towering sculpture of plastic lawn chairs and eventually balanced it on his chin during his circus show at the Yukon Arts Centre on Jan. 8. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Bob Palmer, aka “Flyin’ Bob”, balances on a wire as he juggles clubs during his one-man circus show at the Yukon Arts Centre on Jan. 8. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)