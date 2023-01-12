PHOTOS: Circus performer flies high in one-man Yukon Arts Centre show
Bob Palmer, aka “Flyin’ Bob”, showed off various feats of juggling and other skills during his one-man circus show at the Yukon Arts Centre on Jan. 8. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Bob Palmer, aka “Flyin’ Bob”, balanced a feather on his tongue and juggled it between other parts of his face during his one-man circus show at the Yukon Arts Centre on Jan. 8. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Bob Palmer, aka “Flyin’ Bob”, juggles a trio of red bowler hats during his one-man circus show at the Yukon Arts Centre on Jan. 8. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Bob Palmer, aka “Flyin’ Bob”, rides a seven-foot tall unicycle across the stage at the Yukon Arts Centre on Jan. 8. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Bob Palmer, aka “Flyin’ Bob”, stacked up a towering sculpture of plastic lawn chairs and eventually balanced it on his chin during his circus show at the Yukon Arts Centre on Jan. 8. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Bob Palmer, aka “Flyin’ Bob”, balances on a wire as he juggles clubs during his one-man circus show at the Yukon Arts Centre on Jan. 8. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) As part of his circus act Bob Palmer, aka “Flyin’ Bob”, comically donned clothes that attached him to the high wire on stage at the Yukon Arts Centre on Jan. 8. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
The Yukon Arts Centre played host to “Flyin’ Bob” and his one-man circus show on Jan. 8.
Bob’s performance drew consistent cheers and laughter from the packed auditorium of children and their families. He performed such feats as walking on a wire, keeping a seven-foot-tall unicycle balanced and juggling a variety of objects.
