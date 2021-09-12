GALLERY: Carcross rocking all over town this past weekend

The skate competition took place at Yáan át lòon gooch skatepark in Carcross. (Andrew Serack/Yukon News) A skateboard beginners workshop was hosted by BYTE at 12 p.m. on Sept. 5. (Andrew Serack/Yukon News) An attendee rides in the skate park on a unicycle. (Andrew Serack/Yukon News) The competition at Yáan át lòon gooch skatepark invited all ages and skill levels to participate. (Andrew Serack/Yukon News) Vancouver-based punk quartet Necking closed the competition. (Andrew Serack/Yukon News) Necking, a Vancouver-based band, played Sept. 4 in Whitehorse and Sept. 5 in Carcross. (Andrew Serack/Yukon News)

Energies exploded in Carcross this past weekend with bikers, skaters, dancers, bands, shoppers and audience members all having tons of fun.

Brought together by Carcross organizations and businesses, groups came together in an unparalleled alliance of Whitehorse organizations in conjunction with Wonderhorse’s music festival and BYTE (Bringing Youth Towards Equality).

Saturday’s events were geared as a bike bingo on the mountain bike trails for Single Track for Success’ anniversary, and music reverberated from the Tutshi to the Caribou Hotel to the Commons. The fundraiser for Single Track to Success is still open on GoFundMe.

On Sunday, music blasted from the skateboard park for a skateboarding workshop followed by a competition. The competition at Yáan át lòon gooch skatepark invited all ages and skill levels to participate.

DJ Plant Daddy from Whitehorse set up at the park during the event, and later that afternoon, Necking, a post-punk band from Vancouver belted out at the crowds at the park. One of the main coordinators in Carcross, Heike Graf said she thought that it was quite an experience for the kids.

“I felt like more adults were head-banging to, what they shouldn’t be heading-banging to, but they still were,” Graf said.

Graf explained that the performances were something that is never seen in the community.

“Some of the smaller kids really enjoyed it too, but you know, the school grade kids seemed to be a little bit like, oh my god what is that!”

