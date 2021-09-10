September 10, 2021

In Memory of Terry Owen Buckle ~

August 24, 1940 to September 10, 2020

It is with great sadness that we remember the passing of our faithful husband and father Terry (Terrence) Owen Buckle a year ago September 10, 2020.

Due to the circumstances at that time we were just able to have a small graveside funeral with family and close friends. We are so thankful for those that were able to be with us at that time and for the many, many cards, messages, phone calls and bouquets of flowers that were so generously gifted to us.

Terry leaves behind his beautiful wife Blanche Buckle of 57 years and their children and their families; Kirk (Jennie), Pam (Cam), Carolyn (Todd), and Jonathan (Tammy). He also leaves behind his loving brother David (Ruby) and loving sister Joanne (Don), many dear nephews and nieces, his wonderful grandchildren; Blake (Christina), Aidan, Laura, Veronica, Mason and Tanner and his sweet great-grand daughter Odette.

Terry leaves a huge emptiness in our lives but our memories with him and the stories he would tell, carry us on. His love that he had for the Lord that he shared with our family and with everyone walking along on his path of life, is a true blessing to all.

From the day of his calling as an older teen, along the path that brought him to becoming an Archbishop and in his retirement he served the Lord passionately and faithfully to the very end.

With every sunset and every sunrise, we think of you. With every hug and laugh and smile, we think of you. With every hymn, silly pun and story told, we think of you. With every garden flower and busy bee, we think of you. Every bird that we see, every dog that we pet, every paddle on the lake, with every cast of our rod, every walk by the river, every campfire at night and with every new snowfall, we think of you.

There is a bit of you in every one of us and we will hold onto that here until we meet again in our heavenly home.

We love you and miss you every day.

Obituary