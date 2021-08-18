August 18, 2021

In Loving Memory ~

One year ago, we lost our incredible Mum, Nana and friend, Margaret Stenzig.

Our hearts are still aching so much. Margaret Stenzig was an amazing woman who touched so many lives in such positive ways. Always a rock of strength, no nonsense and so much love.

The void Mum left is great. Gone but never ever forgotten. The grief is so overwhelming but the memories are precious. We miss you so much Mum.

– Amanda Stehelin, Mark Stenzig & families.

“I know for certain we never lose the people we love, even to death.

They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make.

Their love leaves an incredible imprint in our memories.

We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love.”

-Leo BuscagliaObituary