Frances Chambers

In Loving Memory ~
July 6, 1942 – April 29, 2021
Love Ruth, Elaine, Bonnie, Donna, Steve and the rest of your loving family.
Goodbyes are not forever
Goodbyes are not the end
They simply mean I’ll miss you
Until we meet again
Obituary

