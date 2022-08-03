Bruce Bingham

Memorial Date: July 29, 2022 ~

I remember when we first met. How your eyes held the mystery of a million dreams and how I wished I knew whatever it was that made you smile. So slowly I learned the language of your love by listening to the poetry of your soul and when I heard you speaking the same language as me I knew that you were the one……

Rest in Peace my Husband, We miss you everyday!!

Love Bev.