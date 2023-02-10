Andrew Martin Pauls

In Loving Memory ~
August 18, 1990 – February 6, 2018
Loved by wife Laura, parents Martin & Lisa, siblings Erin (Blake Lepine- Adanchilla & Salix), Kita, Cole (Kirsten Hatfield), Logan, Dylan-lee and Destiny, grandparents Marsha Flumerfelt, Jack & Millie Pauls, along with Flumerfelt, Pauls, Wasson, Jakesta, Smith and Inkster families.
“Use your feelings, Obi-Wan, and find him you will.”
~ Yoda
Obituary

