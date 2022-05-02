Engage Whitehorse

The City of Whitehorse has a new way of getting the public’s thoughts on city issues.

The city announced April 26 it has launched Engage Whitehorse for a one-year trial period.

The city said in a statement that it frequently seeks input from the public about policies, programs, projects, and initiatives. Through the new platform, residents can share their ideas, provide feedback, and ask questions about city projects.

Two matters the city is seeking input on through the Engage Whitehorse tool are the capital and operating budgets, as well as traffic calming in the McIntyre neighbourhood.

Officials explained the city gets feedback throughout the year on projects or improvements the city should consider for the budget. Through Engage Whitehorse, residents can list their ideas for projects or services they believe should be considered in future budgets.

Efforts are also underway with the Kwanlin Dün First Nation to bring traffic calming improvements along McIntyre Drive in an effort to reduce vehicular speeds, and improve safety and comfort for all road users.

“This phase of engagement focuses on sharing information about the proposed improvements, and on learning about specific design issues and opportunities along the corridor,” the city said.

Residents can visit engagewhitehorse.ca to view current projects and register to join the discussions.

(Stephanie Waddell)