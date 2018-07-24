Current and former shareholders of the company that owned Sakura Sushi in Whitehorse will battle over the company’s ownership in court. (Chris Windeyer/Yukon News)

Former Whitehorse sushi restaurant shareholder to pursue suit against company director

A Yukon Supreme Court judge has given a former shareholder of the company that owned Sakura Sushi Japanese Restaurant in Whitehorse the go-ahead to pursue legal action against the company’s director for “the taking and/or diverting a business opportunity and profit as well as for misappropriation of funds.”

In a decision issued July 5, Yukon Supreme Court Justice Ron Veale gave Xun Wen permission to file a statement of claim on behalf of Qiu’s Restaurant Inc., which owned Sakura, against company director Guo Hua Qiu.

Wen and Qiu are both equal shareholders of Qiu’s Restaurant Inc., which opened Sakura in 2008. That restaurant shut down in October 2015.

A month later, according to Veale’s decision, Qiu had incorporated 535993 Yukon Inc., of which he is director and Wen holds no shares. On Jan. 21, 2016, 535993 Yukon Inc. opened a new sushi restaurant, Golden Sakura Sushi Japanese Restaurant, in the same location as Sakura using the same equipment, inventory and liquor licence.

Qiu also issued a $100,000 cheque to himself from Qiu’s Restaurant Inc., which Qiu said he later spent on covering the company’s expenses, and authorized $7,500 in legal fees while Sakura was closed, Veale wrote.

Qiu argued that closing Sakura was in the company’s best interests because “its funds were being misappropriated by members of Mr. Wen’s family,” the decision says, but, “without further specific evidence, the Court cannot draw any inferences from these documents.”

“On balance, at this stage, the derivative action appears to be in the interests of Qiu’s Restaurant Inc.,” Veale wrote.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Walmart to end overnight RV camping this summer

Just Posted

Kwanlin Dün community safety officers aim to build trust

‘They basically pledged to the community … that somebody would always answer the phone to hear them’

Tender for Kotaneelee gas well abandonment cancelled

YG refuses to release details about why 2 bids fell short

Teen boys charged after alleged sexual assault, robbery in downtown Whitehorse

The alleged incident occurred in downtown Whitehorse just after midnight on July 20

Walmart to end overnight RV camping this summer

If only drivers of vehicles equipped with beds, fridges and showers could find shelter….

Look who’s 40: Dawson City Music Festival still kicking

‘I hope that they get to see some mind-blowing music’

Yukon’s housing-first project set to go over its original budget estimate

The lowest bid came in at $3.9 million. The government originally estimated $2.7 million

Former Whitehorse sushi restaurant shareholder to pursue suit against company director

A Yukon Supreme Court judge has given a former shareholder of the… Continue reading

Dustball Invitational Slo-Pitch Tournament takes over Whitehorse diamonds and dugouts

‘Years ago it started to become the ball tournament of the summer’

Parks and recreation good, Whitehorse residents say

Survey results find people want more trails, sports and arts facilities

New logo unveiled for 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

‘I think bringing this tournament to Whitehorse will show some of these kids what is possible’

Yukon man found guilty of sexually abusing two girls

The man was found guilty of three counts of sexual interference and acquitted on two others

Destruction Bay motel owners appeal human rights pantsing case

Talbot Arm Motel co-owners Suzanne Tremblay and Charles Eikland filed a notice of appeal July 10

Atlin’s music festival breaks the rules, in a good way

With no cell service and the marketing kept to a minimum, this little festival is actually fun

Most Read

  • Former Whitehorse sushi restaurant shareholder to pursue suit against company director

    A Yukon Supreme Court judge has given a former shareholder of the…