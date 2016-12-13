NHL star Ryan Nugent-Hopkins visits CYFN hockey camp

Players from the CYFN Centre Ice Hockey Camp receive Friday afternoon prizes. (Magan Carty/Yukon News)
NHL players and alumni joined the fun from July 26-29 at the Canada Games Centre

The Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Farm is receiving nearly $65,000 for new greenhouses as part of the Community Development Fund. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Yukon Community Development Fund allocates over $1M to social development projects
A detour will be in place April 7 while the city fixes a water leak to a main on Second Avenue. (Screen shot/City of Whitehorse)

Second Avenue detour planned for Aug. 7
Yukon letters

This week’s mailbox: Bear viewing versus hunting
    The Keno City stage is in “great shape” for the festival, organizers say. (Facebook)

    Music, film, burlesque booked for Keno festival

    Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)

    City news, briefly
    An at-home rapid test for COVID-19 from March 25 appears to show a positive result. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News file)

    Nearly 290,000 free rapid tests handed out in Yukon this year
    Communications coordinator Megan MacLeod leads a tour of the depot on July 13. (Magan Carty/Yukon News)

    Raven Recycling embraces uniqueness, carves space for creativity
    The Chariot of Love. (Courtesy/Paul Lucas)

    Guitarist in the North: Today and today and today — Cabin life in the present

      News
      From left to right, moderator John Higginbotham, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and Lt. Gov Kevin Meyer of Alaksa were joined virtually by Caroline Wawzonek, Northwest Territories minister of Industry, Tourism, and Investment, during a panel at the Pacific Northwest Economic Region summit on July 26, 2022. (Pacific NorthWest Economic Region/Twitter)

      North American leaders confront infrastructure development in volatile Arctic

      Urgency of Russia’s war of Ukraine prompted speakers from the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Alaska

      RCMP cruiser passes by police station in Whitehorse on May 17. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News file)

      At least 5 organized crime networks running Yukon’s illicit drug market: report

      Law enforcement report measures harms linked to illicit drugs and role of organized crime in Yukon

      More in News 

      Most Read

       

       

      LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)

      What GOOD are you seeing in your community?

      Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.  
      Click HERE to find out how to get featured. 

      Looking for a Local Event?
      Want to Volunteer Locally?


      A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.



      Read more stories here
      Obituaries

      Barbara Mason

      Aug 3rd, 2022

      Robert Enos La Bar

      Aug 3rd, 2022

      Gerald Gordon ‘aka The Tahltan Fiddler’ Edzerza

      Jul 27th, 2022

      Bernard Bucholz

      Jul 22nd, 2022

      Nelson Mervyn Harper

      Jul 19th, 2022

      Baby Reign

      Jul 17th, 2022

      See Celebrations of Life See More Obituaries 

      Opinion

      aug 3 2022

      WYATT’S WORLD

        Yukon letters

        This week’s mailbox: Bear viewing versus hunting

          eEdition

          Yukon News, Aug 3

          Recent Issues

           

          More in Opinion 

          Life
          Ezzie Bailey, 11, competes in the semi-finals of CypherFest’s block party battle on July 24. (Magan Carty/Yukon News)

          Kids break out the dance moves at CypherFest

          All eyes were on the youth breakdancing battle at the Heart of Riverdale on July 24

          Josée Carbonneau holds up samples of fish skins she has tanned using tea and natural dyes by the SS Klondike on July 25. (Mira Alden-Hull/Yukon News)

          This week, Whitehorse artists set up their studios en plein air along the banks of the Yukon River

          En Plein Air is a chance for local artists to share their creative process with passersby

          More in Life 

          Impress
          After lots of planning, decorating and set-up, Tony’s Pasta and Seafood is open at its brand new location in Whitehorse.

          Popular Whitehorse pasta and seafood house now in brand new location

          There’s nothing quite like going out for a great meal with family…

            Takhini River Ranch is proud to collaborate with many other local businesses, including Sarah Hanson from Home Sweet Home. Sarah continues to make her wonderful pastry, and pies are filled with TRR meat. Hunters can also turn their meat into ready-made pies.

            Yukoners supporting Yukoners! Collaboration, creativity key to rancher’s food security

            Local company, free-range, fair-trade, hormone-free… which is most important?

              More in Impress 

              national-marketplace
              m

              Chillwell AC Reviews – Is ChillWell Portable Air Cooler the Best to Buy?

              A personal air cooler is a great way to beat the heat…

                Chillwell AC Reviews – Is the ChillWell Portable Air Cooler Worth It?

                A personal air cooler is a great way to beat the heat…

                  More in national-marketplace 