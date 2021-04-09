From left to right: Party leaders Kate White, Sandy Silver and Currie Dixon in the CBC studio in Whitehorse on April 8. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

From left to right: Party leaders Kate White, Sandy Silver and Currie Dixon in the CBC studio in Whitehorse on April 8. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

Parties promote pandemic records, housing plans and addiction strategies in leaders’ debate

The CBC All Leaders debate was moderated by Dave White

The CBC leaders’ debate held April 8 offered a last chance for each of the party leaders to promote their vision to Yukon voters.

CBC host Dave White moderated the relatively friendly debate between NDP Leader Kate White, Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon and Liberal Leader Sandy Silver. The debate was aired during the AirPlay show from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. A recording of the debate is available online.

Pandemic response

The first 30 minutes of the debate focused on the pandemic response. Silver leaned hard on the government’s success in bringing more-than-per-capita vaccines to the territories.

When that supply was slowed down unexpectedly, Silver said “they fought even harder” to secure them.

“I know that people are looking for certainty. Nobody wants to be done with COVID more than myself,” he said. “But again, nobody has a crystal ball.”

Currie Dixon said Yukoners “could be forgiven” for some frustration with the current situation. He said there has been “mixed messaging” and criticized quick decisions on issues such as students returning to school and an election call.

“We want to sit down immediately with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and chart out a path forward,” he said.

Both Dixon and White said they support the vaccine effort and would work with the Chief Medical Officer of Health if they formed a government.

Silver challenged both other leaders to reject protests against masks and restrictions. Dixon said he is “a huge proponent of people getting vaccinated” and said that those who are unsure about vaccination should reach out to health professionals.

“COVID-19 fatigue is a real thing,” White said. “Absolutely I don’t support anti-mask and anti-vaccine protests. Because really, it’s not about the individual. It’s about us as a collective.”

Addictions and wellness

Dixon said the pandemic has exacerbated mental wellness and addiction issues in the territory. He suggested supports need to be expanded and the federal government, territorial government and First Nations governments could partner to create an on-the-land treatment centre.

“Agree, more needs to be done, and we look forward to tackling it,” he said.

Silver committed to a wet shelter and safe supply program to help support people in the territory with addictions.

“This is impacting so many Yukoners and so safe supply will save lives,” Silver said. “This has been tried, tested and true as far as the medical community and yes I agree with Dr. Hanley’s view on that.”

White questioned why the Liberals haven’t implemented safe supply in the last four years.

“I’ve been asking about it, with many others, for many years,” she said. “Addiction is a health issue, it’s not a justice issue. To have this commitment here now is good, but we’ve lost more than 30 people. It feels like it’s too late. It’s such a loss.”

Housing

Housing has been a major election topic across the territory. During the debate, candidates faced questions about what they would do to make housing more affordable and to make land lotteries fairer.

White said her party has proposed bold new ideas to combat housing affordability, including a cap on annual rent increases, the establishment of a housing authority that would keep some housing stock below-market prices and supporting more private rental developments.

“It has not become more affordable in the last 10 years,” she said.

The Yukon Party is proposing a closer relationship with municipal governments to develop a variety of types of land. Dixon said there could also be more support to encourage first-time homebuyers, settlement land construction and rent support programs.

“From our perspective, the issue is a lack of available land. It’s driving up pricing for new builds and for existing houses as well,” Dixon said.

Silver said the Liberal government made progress with a large land lottery during the past government, a land trust and said the party has plans to bring 1,000 new lots online over the next five years.

“It’s a booming economy, people want to live here and we need to have housing for everybody,” Silver said.

The leaders were also asked other questions including loss of services in Keno City, liquor licensing, mining royalties and music festival funding. The debate ended with each of the party leaders being asked what they liked in each other’s platforms.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Election 2021

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Getting to know the candidates in Mount Lorne – Southern Lakes

Just Posted

From left to right: Party leaders Kate White, Sandy Silver and Currie Dixon in the CBC studio in Whitehorse on April 8. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)
Parties promote pandemic records, housing plans and addiction strategies in leaders’ debate

The CBC All Leaders debate was moderated by Dave White

Wyatt's World
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Arpil 7, 2021.… Continue reading

Liberal candidate Jeremy Harper, from left, NDP candidate Patty Wallingham and Yukon Party candidate Peter Grundmanis. (Submitted photos)
Getting to know the candidates in Mayo-Tatchun

Mayo-Tatchun is the largest riding in the Yukon and includes the communities… Continue reading

Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon, from left, NDP leader Kate White and Liberal candidate Ranj Pillai participated in the Chamber of Commerce debate on March 30. (Yukon Chamber of Mines)
Chamber hosts election debate on business

Three candidates answered questions about recovery, mining and procurement

Yukon Party candidate Eric Schroff, from left, NDP candidate Erik Pinkerton and Liberal incumbent John Streicker. (Submitted photos)
Getting to know the candidates in Mount Lorne – Southern Lakes

A series of popular Yukon lakes and the communities near their shores… Continue reading

Letters to the editor.
Today’s mailbox: Transfer stations, RCMP thanks, and election platforms

Letters to the editor published April 7

Yukon RCMP reported a child pornography-related arrest on April 1. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Whitehorse man arrested on child pornography charges

The 43-year-old was charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography

Team Yukon athletes wave flags at the 2012 Arctic Winter Games opening ceremony in Whitehorse. The postponed 2022 event in Wood Buffalo, Alta., has been rescheduled for Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2023. (Justin Kennedy/Yukon News file)
New dates set for Arctic Winter Games

Wood Buffalo, Alta. will host event Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2023

Victoria Gold Corp. has contributed $1 million to the First Nation of Na-cho Nyak Dun after six months of production at the Eagle Gold Mine. (Submitted/Victoria Gold Corp.)
Victoria Gold contributes $1 million to First Nation of Na-cho Nyak Dun

Victoria Gold signed a Comprehensive Cooperation and Benefits Agreement in 2011

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speaks to media in Whitehorse on October 30, 2020. Hanley is now encouraging Yukon to continue following health regulations, noting it could still be some time before changes to restrictions are made. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
No active COVID cases in Yukon

Hanley highlights concerns over variants, encourages vaccinations

Currie Dixon, Kate White and Sandy Silver participated in an all-leaders debate on April 1, which was streamed on Zoom and Facebook live. (Facebook)
Party leaders debate priorities at First Nations candidates forum

Sandy Silver, Currie Dixon and Kate White were present at the debate on April 1

Letters to the editor
Today’s mailbox: Evironment concerns

Letters to the editor published April 1

Paris Pick and videographer Gabriel Bullen on the Hope for the Best video set. (Thomas Bullen/Bullen Brothers)
Paris Pick hopes for the best in new music video release

Whitehorse soul-pop artist Paris Pick will be releasing her sophomore album on June 4.

Most Read