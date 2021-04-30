Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon addressing media at a press conference on April 8. The territorial election is on April 12. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

‘Desperate for power:’ Yukon Party’s Currie Dixon blasts Liberal-NDP agreement

‘Not a single thing is costed out,’ Dixon says of agreement promises

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon is accusing the Liberals of selling out to stay in government.

“It’s clear that Sandy Silver and the Liberals did not even try to negotiate,” Dixon said at an April 29 press conference. “It’s clear that Sandy Silver and the Liberals were so desperate for power, that abandoning their principles was less of a concern for them.

“So, congratulations to the NDP for taking advantage of a weakened and desperate Liberal Party — I’m sure that the New Democratic Party members will be ecstatic with the deal.”

The Liberal-NDP deal exchanges the latter’s support in the Legislative Assembly for several NDP campaign items, like rent caps and a walk-in mental health clinic.

“Not a single thing in this agreement is costed out,” Dixon said. “We have no idea how much any of this will cost, and neither do the Liberals. So, they’ve signed on and agreed to all of this without having a clue how we’re all going to pay for it. I have concerns about that.”

Dixon also expressed concern that the deal is silent on support for business, economic recovery and mining. The leader said he wants the new government to commit to supporting the private sector.

The Yukon Party met with Silver earlier this week. Dixon said he expected a proposal to work together, and that didn’t happen. “Of course, we were disappointed by that,” he said. “We had discussions with the NDP as well … (but) we felt that we were too far apart to arrive at anything.”

Dixon accused the Liberals of “dramatically veering to the left” in the new agreement which “almost entirely adopted the NDP platform.”

Now, the Yukon Party leader said he is looking forward to returning to the Legislative Assembly. The spring sitting was dissolved by the Liberals’ election call after five sitting days on March 12, abandoning the tabled budget.

“The legislature needs to be recalled immediately,” Dixon said. “The territory needs its government to have a budget. Yukoners and Yukon businesses are looking for direction and certainty — so, the left-wing Liberal-NDP coalition needs to stop adding to this uncertainty, stop delaying, and get back to work.”

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Election 2021

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon Party calls on premier to resume legislature and pass budget

Just Posted

Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon addressing media at a press conference on April 8. The territorial election is on April 12. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
‘Desperate for power:’ Yukon Party’s Currie Dixon blasts Liberal-NDP agreement

‘Not a single thing is costed out,’ Dixon says of agreement promises

XX
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for April 30, 2021.… Continue reading

The camping season in the Yukon will open April 30, a few weeks earlier than in previous years. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Get your tents and trailers ready: Yukon campgrounds open April 30

Eighteen of the territory’s campgrounds will be open this weekend. The others will open as soon as they become accessible.

Premier Sandy Silver and Kate White announced their agreement to stabilize the Liberal minority government in Whitehorse on April 28. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Yukon NDP pledges to support Liberals in Legislative Assembly until 2023

Commitments include a safe supply agreement, rent caps and universal dental plan

Whitehorse Glacier Bears swimmer Selene Brown, 13, racing in the Yukon Championships mixed 400 SC meter freestyle event on April 24. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Swimmers make the plunge at weekend’s Yukon Championships

COVID-19 restrictions did not deter the Whitehorse Glacier Bears from holding its Yukon Championships over the weekend.

Flood and fire risk and potential were discussed April 29. Yukoners were told to be prepared in the event of either a flood or a fire. Submitted Photo/B.C. Wildfire Service
Yukoners told to be prepared for floods and wildland fire season

Floods and fire personelle spoke to the current risks of both weather events in the coming months.

Charlotte Hrenchuk is the co-chair of the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition. (Yukon News file)
Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition updates its Whitehorse housing plan

A survey is underway

Yukon’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Diane McLeod-McKay. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Privacy Awareness Week provides opportunity for businesses to strengthen privacy practices

Daniel Therrien & Diane McLeod-McKay Special to the News We recognize that… Continue reading

Northern Enviro Services was charged in court on April 14. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Company fined $60,000 for unauthorized burning in Watson Lake

The investigation was for incidents that took place between 2018 and 2019.

This City of Whitehorse map shows the laneway that would be closed off for the building consolidation project. (City of Whitehorse)
Bylaw would close laneway behind city hall

Public hearing set for May 10

Diane McLeod-McKay, the information and privacy commissioner for Yukon, announced last Thursday the development of a small custodians, health care providers/operators, a tool kit to help them navigate the territorys 2016 Health and Information Privacy and Management Act. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Information and Privacy Commissioner creates tool kit for custodians to meet HIPMA obligations

The Information and Privacy Commissioner for Yukon, Diane McLeod-McKay developed a new resource to help small custodians navigate the Health and Information Privacy and Management Act.

The territory had its first wildfire of the season April 26 near the Deep Creek Subdivision north of Whitehorse. The grass fire was contained by Hootalinqua Fire Department, three wildland firefighters, and an emergency response officer. Yukon Government/submitted.
Season’s first wildfire blazes near Deep Creek subdivision

A 0.2 hectare wildfire was contained near Deep Creek subdivision near Whitehorse. The public is reminded to enjoy fires safely, as this time of year the fire dangers are high after the snow melts.

Azreil Allen, Abeer Ahmad and Min Stad (from left to right) brainstorm climate solutions in a rural communities focus group at the Yukon Youth Panel on Climate Change’s first face-to-face meeting on April 24 and 25. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Youth Panel on Climate Change meets face-to-face in Whitehorse

The 13 panelists met on April 24 and 25

Most Read