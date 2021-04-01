Debates planned for week prior to election

There are several all-candidates debates and riding-specific forums

Campaign materials from the three parties. The election period for the 2021 territorial election is now halfway done. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

A number of debates are lined up before the territorial election on April 12.

There are three all-leaders debates planned, thus far.

On April 7, the Council of Yukon First Nations is hosting an all-candidates forum on Yukon First Nations issues. It will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. and broadcast on Facebook live, Zoom and 98.1 CHON FM.

On April 7, the Early Childhood Educators of Yukon is hosting an all-candidates forum.

Also on April 7, CBC Yukon is hosting an all-leaders debate from 4:30 to 6 p.m. It will be broadcast on Airplay with Dave White, and streamed live to CBC Yukon’s Facebook page. Yukoners can submit their questions to cbcyukon@cbc.ca.

There are also several riding-specific forums planned.

The forums for Watson Lake and Mayo-Tatchun will took place on April 1.

The forum for Klondike will take place on April 2.

The forums for Mountainview and Mount Lorne will take place on April 8.

Forums hosted by CPAWS and the Yukon Conservation Society on the environment, the Yukon Chamber of Mines on business issues and the Federation of Labour on worker rights have already taken place.

Election 2021