Yukon: Whitehorse is a must-stop for those on a northern adventure

Hundreds of kilometres of trails, the Yukon River, majestic scenery and much, much more

If travelling the north is part of your urge for wanderlust, then you’re going to have to consider making your way to Whitehorse, the Yukon’s travel hub.

Whitehorse is a must-top for those driving the Alaska Highway and for visitors who arrive by air.

In summertime, when daylight is virtually 24-hours a day, it can be described a city that never sleeps.

In winter, the days are dark and long, with plenty of options for entertainment.

Major natural attractions include the Yukon Wildlife Preserve, Emerald Lake and much, much more.

For water lovers, the Yukon River flows through the city. And the possiblities for hikers and mountain bikers are almost endless.

While planning your trip to Whitehorse, be sure to check this website to find out about travel restrictions due to COVID-19. At the time this piece was posted, travel to Yukon was restricted to:

  • Yukon residents;
  • non-resident family members of Yukon residents;
  • delivering a critical or essential service;
  • transiting through Yukon to a neighbouring jurisdiction (24-hour limitation); or
  • exercising an Aboriginal or treaty right (for the time needed to exercise the right).

The sunrise over downtown Whitehorse in December. The Yukon city is the territory’s travel hub and a must-stop for those driving the Alaska Highway. (Crystal Schick/ Black Press Media file photo)

