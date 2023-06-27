A bas-relief of an ancient running hyena, an extinct species that was the only hyena ever to live in North America. Two hyena teeth were found along the Old Crow River in northern Yukon in the 1970s. The story of the Arctic hyena and the fossilized teeth will be part of the new exhibit at the Beringia Interpretive Centre in Whitehorse. (Submitted/Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre)

A bas-relief of an ancient running hyena, an extinct species that was the only hyena ever to live in North America. Two hyena teeth were found along the Old Crow River in northern Yukon in the 1970s. The story of the Arctic hyena and the fossilized teeth will be part of the new exhibit at the Beringia Interpretive Centre in Whitehorse. (Submitted/Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre)

Yukon’s Beringia Interpretive Centre to reopen after major facelift

The centre’s refreshed offerings include new fossils, multimedia experiences and a realistic mural

Whitehorse’s storied Beringia Interpretive Centre has reopened after more than six months of renovations 1.5 million years in the making.

After years of planning, the centre shut its doors at the end of 2022 to update its main exhibition hall, which hadn’t seen significant tweaks since opening 26 years ago.

“(The Great Hall) has undergone minimal changes since the Beringia Centre opened in 1997. And since then, our knowledge of the ice age and Beringia has expanded greatly,” says the centre’s manager Christie Grekul. “It was time to change the exhibits, modernize them, increase their interactivity and incorporate new fossils and Yukon stories.”

According to Yukon palaeontologist Grant Zazula, the centre’s new exhibits will include stunning artwork, multimedia presentations, new fossils and hands-on experiences.

READ MORE: Yukon’s Sign Post Forest is officially ‘KitKat famous’

“We’re going to trace the history of mammals in the Yukon — life in the Yukon — from about 1.5 million years ago up until the present day,” Zazula says.

“People will get a chance to see fossils collected in Old Crow of North America’s first mammoths’ teeth, showing when the first mammoths crossed the Bering Land Bridge. This was the first group of mammoths to move from Asia — and (the fossil is) from the Yukon, and that’s cool.”

In addition to the ancient mammoth teeth, fossils from giant camels and the mummified remains of a black-footed ferret will also be displayed, along with a jaw bone from a prehistoric species of giant beaver that Zazula is particularly fond of.

Part of the new ice age mural at the Beringia Interpretive Centre in Whitehorse. (Submitted/Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre)

Part of the new ice age mural at the Beringia Interpretive Centre in Whitehorse. (Submitted/Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre)

Seven short videos featuring some of the top Beringia-focused researchers are also among the centre’s refreshed offerings. The two-to-three-minute videos are integrated into the new exhibits, which take viewers back in time to experience the Yukon 1.5 million years ago.

READ MORE: Successful ‘treasure hunt’ recovers 1930s-era cameras abandoned on Yukon glacier

Speaking as to what he hopes people will take away from the new exhibits at the Beringia Centre, Zazula says, “I want them to be proud that they’re from the Yukon and that this story is told in the Yukon by Yukoners. (It’s) based on lots of hard work by people in the Yukon and contributions from First Nation communities.”

Smaller, but significant, changes made over the years have increased the relevance of the centre’s content and showcase recent discoveries.

In 2019, Beringia Centre staff developed a 17-minute educational film to share with visitors in the facility’s 200-seat theatre.

In 2020, the mummified remains of a wolf pup discovered in 2016 — dubbed Zhùr — were put on display.

Yukon paleontologist Grant Zazula places a fossilized horse skull onto one of the new exhibits. (Submitted/Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre)

Yukon paleontologist Grant Zazula places a fossilized horse skull onto one of the new exhibits. (Submitted/Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre)

If you go:

  • The Beringia Centre is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kilometre 1423 Alaska Highway, Whitehorse, Yukon.
  • Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $4 for students (with valid ID) and free for children age 5 and younger.
  • Plan your visit at beringia.com or call 1-867-667-8855 for more details.

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

CanadaFamily activitieshistoryMuseumStaycation secretsThings to dowct-introYukon

Just Posted

Energy, Mines and Resources Minister John Streicker speaks to reporters in the Yukon government’s cabinet office on Nov. 23, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
New French-language services report released

The Old Territorial Administration Building in Dawson City, was not completed until three years after the Yukon Act came into effect. Over the next 50years, it served at various times as as the legislature, the post office, the courthouse and the mining recorder’s office. The building was abandoned when the seat of government was moved to Whitehorse in 1953 and later became the Dawson City Museum. The legislature returned to this building on June 13 to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Yukon Act. (Courtesy/Michael Gates)
History Hunter: Celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Yukon Act

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Carbon pricing and big Yukon emitters

The Donnie Creek wildfire burns in an area between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, B.C., in this undated handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service. (HO-BC Wildfire Service/Canadian Press)
Yukon government monitoring Donnie Creek wildfire