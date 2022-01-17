Permits open for the Yukon’s Tombstone backcountry and Kluane glamping

Backcountry camping permits for territorial parks opened on Jan. 5, while reservations for Kluane National Park are set to open on Jan. 19.

Reservations for the three popular backcountry sites in Tombstone Territorial Park opened on Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. The park’s three backcountry sites – Grizzly, Talus and Divide lakes – must be booked online in order to complete the popular multi-day hike in the park.

A majority of September and late August sites were already fully booked by Jan. 12, although plenty of summer dates remain open.

Registration is required for camping in Hershel Island in Qikiqtaruk Territorial Park and the three Tombstone backcountry campgrounds.

The territory has 10 backcountry campgrounds in total. Sites that do not require reservations include Fork Selkirk, Hershel Island and the six campgrounds on the Thirty Mile section of the Yukon River.

Campsites at Kathleen Lake in Kluane National Park are first come-first serve, but reservations for the oTENTik cabin-tents open on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Plan ahead for your Yukon camping adventure

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

CampingCanadaFamily activitiesParks CanadaThings to dowct-introYukon