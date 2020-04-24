Dawson City features eight National Historic Sites, but it’s probably most famous for its Sourtoe Cocktail. (Black Press Media files)

Dawson City: A strange drink is part of this place’s fame

Dawson City is a vibrant northern community on the banks of the Yukon River

Dawson City Yukon’s past, present and future is intrinsically tied to gold, first as the absolute centre of the Klondike Gold rush, and with active placer mining occurring for the foreseeable future.

At just over 1,300 people, Dawson City is now tourism hub as well, and bills itself as an eclectic and vibrant community on the banks of the Yukon River.

“We’ve got everything you’re looking for,” the community’s website says.

There are eight National Historic Sites in Dawson City, but one of the community’s most famous assets is a mummified human toe, separated from its owner and used in a popular regional drinking ritual.

The drink, for those who feel inclined to imbibe involves a shot of whiskey, usually Yukon Jack, with the mummified toe in the glass. While the Yukon Jack is consumed, the toe is not.

Dawson City is also famous for being the halfway point the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race. Racers in the event have a mandatory 36-hour rest period in Dawson City before getting started on the second half of the race.

While planning your trip to Dawson City, be sure to check this website to find out about travel restrictions due to COVID-19. At the time this piece was posted, travel to Yukon was restricted to:

  • Yukon residents;
  • non-resident family members of Yukon residents;
  • delivering a critical or essential service;
  • transiting through Yukon to a neighbouring jurisdiction (24-hour limitation);
  • or exercising an Aboriginal or treaty right (for the time needed to exercise the right).

– With files from Dawsoncity.ca

——-

Plan your future trips by viewing hundreds of great West Coast photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com

CanadaDawson CitytravelYukon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon: Despite its name, this lake is a great destination

Just Posted

Scope of COVID-19 testing to expand in the Yukon as positive test results hold steady

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Yukon remains at three

Shelter efforts around COVID-19 outlined

Public Health Agency of Canada recommendations being followed

Yukon mining claim holders getting relief from assessment for 2020 season

People with mining claims will not have to do work on their claims for the 2020 season

Duke Connelly remembered

‘He was one of a kind’

Dylan Cozens named WHL Eastern Conference Player of the Year

The 19-year-old forward had 85 points in 51 games for the Lethbridge Hurricanes

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week. Compost… Continue reading

Property tax deadlines extended

Yukon property owners have until Sept. 2 to pay taxes this year without penalty

New student COVID-19 relief benefit to be rolled out

Student benefit still needs approval from Parliament

Long-term care facilities safe during COVID, premier says

Quick action has made long-term care facilities safe during the pandemic, according… Continue reading

Timelines extended for Yukon Mineral Development Strategy

A panel developing a mineral strategy that involves all 11 self-governing Yukon… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: Light pollution, Earth Day and bailouts

Letters to the editor published April 22

Councillor queries making room for more active transportation

Physical distancing making some trails more difficult to use

Whitehorse Westmark stays open while others are shut down

Chain closes down hotels due to COVID-19

Most Read