Dawson City: A strange drink is part of this place’s fame

Dawson City is a vibrant northern community on the banks of the Yukon River

Dawson City features eight National Historic Sites, but it’s probably most famous for its Sourtoe Cocktail. (Black Press Media files)

Dawson City Yukon’s past, present and future is intrinsically tied to gold, first as the absolute centre of the Klondike Gold rush, and with active placer mining occurring for the foreseeable future.

At just over 1,300 people, Dawson City is now tourism hub as well, and bills itself as an eclectic and vibrant community on the banks of the Yukon River.

“We’ve got everything you’re looking for,” the community’s website says.

There are eight National Historic Sites in Dawson City, but one of the community’s most famous assets is a mummified human toe, separated from its owner and used in a popular regional drinking ritual.

The drink, for those who feel inclined to imbibe involves a shot of whiskey, usually Yukon Jack, with the mummified toe in the glass. While the Yukon Jack is consumed, the toe is not.

Dawson City is also famous for being the halfway point the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race. Racers in the event have a mandatory 36-hour rest period in Dawson City before getting started on the second half of the race.

While planning your trip to Dawson City, be sure to check this website to find out about travel restrictions due to COVID-19. At the time this piece was posted, travel to Yukon was restricted to:

Yukon residents;

non-resident family members of Yukon residents;

delivering a critical or essential service;

transiting through Yukon to a neighbouring jurisdiction (24-hour limitation);

or exercising an Aboriginal or treaty right (for the time needed to exercise the right).

– With files from Dawsoncity.ca

