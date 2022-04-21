Yukoners snatch 16 medals in B.C. alpine ski competition

Alpine Yukon sent a team to the North Zone Teck Finals held in Smithers.

Alpine Yukon’s team at the North Zone Teck Finals held in Smithers British Columbia over the weekend including top three finishes in the slalom and giant slalom events.

The Yukon team tallied up a total of 19 medal finishes in the giant slalom, slalom and dual slalom races held on April 15, 16 and 17.

Alpine Yukon head coach Urs Schirmer said the 22 athletes who went down to Smithers formed a considerably bigger crew than the Yukon sent to events earlier in the ski season when COVID fears were running higher.

The first day of the event saw Yukon athletes compete on the giant slalom course on Hudson Bay Mountain near Smithers.

In the U14 female division of the giant slalom Ellyann Dinn placed first.

The top Yukon finisher in the U16 female category was Annie Heffner who placed eighth.

Anastaysia Matlashevska placed first in the giant slalom masters female event.

In the male U12 event, Gregory Yurkiv was the fastest Yukon racer, good for a fourth-place finish.

Thomas Vollmer placed second in the U14 event and in the U16 Carson Nelson and Mack Jenner finished in second and third place.

Alpine Yukon skier Piper Wolsky races downhill during the North Zone Teck Finals held in Smithers, B.C. on April 15. (Jason Wolsky/Submitted)

Lyle Dinn placed second in the Masters 1 Male race and Thomas De Jager placed third in Masters 55 Male.

The following day, April 16, the Alpine Yukon skiers also raced in the slalom.

Dinn picked up another podium finish for second place in the U14 women’s category. Tori Vollmer would place second in the U16 race.

Matlashevska was consistent in the shorter event, winning the masters race.

Sebastian De Jager made the podium in the U12 men’s race, finishing in third place.

Vollmer was the fastest U14 skier from Yukon Alpine, good for sixth place.

Carson Nelson placed third in the U16 race and Mack Jenner just missed the podium.

In the Masters 21+ men’s race Taras Yurkiv placed second.

Thomas De Jager and Dean Vollmer placed second and third in the Masters 55+ races.

Schirmer said Sunday double slalom events with mixed teams of 5 or 6 skiers also went well for the Yukon athletes.

He said this is likely the end of the ski season for Alpine Yukon who are done training and competing until next winter. This winter provided welcome chances for athletes to compete Outside after training hard locally for the past two years.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com