Yukoners race in Canadian Cross Country Ski championships

The late March ski championships were held in Whistler British Columbia

Sasha Masson, right, and Derek Deuling compete in the U18 boys race at the 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships on Feb. 22 in Whitehorse. Deuling and Masson pulled off a tenth place finish in the 8 x750 team sprint at the 2022 Canadian Cross Country Ski championships. (Yukon News file)

Yukoners pulled off some impressive results in the tail end of the Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships held March 25 to 27 in Whistler, British Columbia.

In the 4 x 750 metre team sprint on March 25, three of the top four teams in the Girls B division were from the Yukon.

Yukon team 5, made up of Constance Lapointe and Sophia Giangrande, finished first for a combined time of 6:32.

Yukon teams 4 and 6 followed team 5 to finish in third and fourth place. Team 4 is made up of Aramintha Bradford and Cheyenne Tirschmann and Maude Molgat and Bella Mouchet are the members of team 6.

In the Boys C division Yukon Ski Team 3, Noah Connell and Isidore Champagne, finished just over 10 seconds off the first place team, good for sixth place in a very tight field.

In Boys B, Yukon Team 2 made up of Cole Germaine and Simon Connell finished fifth.

In the Women’s A division of the longer 8 x 750 metre event Sonjaa Schmidt and Dahria Beatty placed second, racing as Yukon Team 7.

In the men’s A division of the 8 x 750 Derek Deuling and Sasha Masson finished 10th.

The Canadian Championship concluded with longer races on March 27.

In the U20 Mens 22.5 km race Masson led a tight leading group that all finished within a minute of each other. Deuling placed third. Roméo Champagne, also from the Whitehorse ski club, finished 21st.

In the U20 22.5 km Womens race Sonjaa Schmidt finished fourth.

Cole Germain placed 43rd in the 15 km U18 boys race. Isidore champagne finished 63rd and Noah Connell came in 78th .

Constance Lapointe placed 10th in the U18 girls 15 km event. She was followed by Sophia Giangrande who placed 23rd Bella Mouchet in 30th and Maude Molgat who placed 45th.

In the 10 km U16 races, Aramintha Bradford placed third and Cheyenne Tirschmann placed ninth. On the boys’ side Simon Connell finished 21st.

In the longest of the distance races, a 45 km stretch, Dahria Beatty placed 12th.

