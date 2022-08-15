Yukoners bring volleyball skills to beach scene in B.C.

Emma Boyd (left) and Katelyn Holway compete in the Volleyball BC Beach Provincials on July 31 at Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver. (Submitted)

Two Yukon volleyball players took their indoor court skills to the beach recently, earning a fourth place finish at the Volleyball BC Beach provincials.

Emma Boyd, a U Sport indoor volleyball silver medalist with the Mount Royal University Cougers, and Katelyn Holway competed in the Adult 1 Star provincials held at Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver July 31 where Boyd was among the youngest players in the event for 19 to 55-plus years. Both are alumni of the Subzero Volleyball program in Whitehorse.

After suffering an ankle injury in late May, Boyd wasn’t unable to commit to beach training and so it was with just one practice and the Subzero Adult Beach Tournament in Carcross that she and Holway headed off to British Columbia.

The team came in second in pool play after they beat a more experienced team from the Lower Mainland 25 – 15 and Team Nunavut, it was noted in a statement.

Given the temperature of about 30 C, the competition was especially challenging for the team who had never played in that type of heat previously.

While keeping hydrated and reapplying sunscreen was relatively easy, heat exhaustion set in late afternoon and their final two matches took a lot out of the team.

The pair was able to stay positive despite the challenges, it was noted.

They are already looking forward to competing in more beach volleyball events in the years ahead with the Van Open and Beach Tour already in the plans for next year.

