Hunter Vincent competes at the Alberta Whitewater Association Provincials on the Kananaskis River at Canoe Meadows, Alta., on Sept. 1. (Michelle Taylor/Submitted)

The 2019 Alberta Whitewater Association Provincials were Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 at Canoe Meadows, Alta., on the Kananaskis River with Hunter Vincent representing the Yukon in competition.

Although the championship includes slalom, downriver, freestyle and extreme slalom events, Vincent only competed in freestyle due to the season’s overall competition and training schedule.

In the freestyle event, Vincent finished second in the junior men’s category.

Youth paddlers from the Yukon have competed at the event for the last five years, with the best results coming four years ago when Pelly Vincent-Braun won the overall junior championship and Vincent won the overall cadet championship.