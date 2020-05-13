Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser, seen here at the 2016 national team trials, was named to the senior national team for next season by Biathlon Canada. (Submitted)

Yukoner named to national biathlon team

Nadia Moser will again represent Canada on the international stage

Biathlon Canada announced the 11 athletes that will make up the 2020-21 senior national team on May 1 and Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser will be returning next season.

Joining Moser on the senior national team are Adam Runnalls, Aidan Millar, Christian Gow, Emily Dickson, Emma Lunder, Jules Burnotte, Megan Bankes, Sarah Beaudry, Scott Gow and Trevor Kiers.

Last season, Moser competed at seven IBU World Cup events as well as the IBU World Championships. Her best individual result of last season was 33rd in the women’s 15-kilometre individual competition at the World Championships.

The IBU cancelled the final event of the season this winter due to COVID-19.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coach’s legacy will live on

Just Posted

YG announces help for renters during pandemic

Funds to be based on Whitehorse median rent

How to get dental care during the pandemic

It all starts with a phone call

Fatal drug overdoses in the Yukon prompt reminders to not use alone

Seven people have died in 2020 from overdoses; three of those deaths have been linked to fentanyl

Yukon’s health and social system works in ‘silos,” review finds

Report includes 76 recommendations

Premier reiterates plan to reopen coming soon

Details are to be released on May 15, Silver says

Human remains found in Whitehorse’s Long Lake area

The remains were found the morning of May 13

RCMP continues search for missing Whitehorse woman

The Yukon RCMP is continuing to ask the public for help in… Continue reading

Yukoner named to national biathlon team

Nadia Moser will again represent Canada on the international stage

Victoria Gold raises $23M after selling shares

Victoria Gold has raised more than $23 million after selling approximately three… Continue reading

Whitehorse city councillors are returning to council chambers

Councillors Dan Boyd and Laura Cabott joined Mayor Dan Curtis in-person inside… Continue reading

Mount Sima rezoning could lead to lot expansions

Support and opposition expressed during public hearing

Public hearing on Black Street rezoning set for June 15

Change would allow for a new downtown suite

Today’s mailbox: Two sides of firearms

Letters to the editor published May 13

Most Read