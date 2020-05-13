Yukoner named to national biathlon team

Nadia Moser will again represent Canada on the international stage

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser, seen here at the 2016 national team trials, was named to the senior national team for next season by Biathlon Canada. (Submitted)

Biathlon Canada announced the 11 athletes that will make up the 2020-21 senior national team on May 1 and Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser will be returning next season.

Joining Moser on the senior national team are Adam Runnalls, Aidan Millar, Christian Gow, Emily Dickson, Emma Lunder, Jules Burnotte, Megan Bankes, Sarah Beaudry, Scott Gow and Trevor Kiers.

Last season, Moser competed at seven IBU World Cup events as well as the IBU World Championships. Her best individual result of last season was 33rd in the women’s 15-kilometre individual competition at the World Championships.

The IBU cancelled the final event of the season this winter due to COVID-19.

