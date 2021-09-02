Yukoner Jessica Frotten places eighth in 2020 Paralympic 400-metre action

Frotten’s 400 metre final time of 1:1.16 placed her in eighth

The Yukon wheelchair racer Jessica Frotten raced the 400-metre final of the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sept. 1.

Frotten qualified for the final after coming in fourth in the heat.

Her time was 59.98. The winner of the heat was Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain whose qualifying time was 56.73.

Fang Gao of China and Australian Angela Ballard were the second- and third-place finishers in the qualifying heat.

The finals of the 400-metre race were in the early hours of Sept. 2 here in the Yukon.

Frotten’s time in the final was 1:01.16 putting her in eighth place.

The winner of the 400-metre final was Swiss racer Catherine Debrunner in 56.18. Kinghorn placed second, 57.25 and Hongzhuan Zhou of China was third.

Frotten’s next race, the 4×100 Universal Relay, will be on Sept. 2 at 8:10 p.m. in the territory. If Frotten and her teammates make the final, that race will be on Sept. 3 at 5:17 a.m., Yukon time.

Previous results:

Frotten’s first race of the 2020 Paralympics was the 800 metre. Her time in that race was 1:56.79 and she placed fourth in the heat.

Her next race was the 1,500 metre her time was 3:52.23 placing Frotten seventh in her heat.

