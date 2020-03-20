Yukon musher Michelle Phillips poses with her dogs after finishing the Yukon Quest in second place in Whitehorse on Feb. 11. Phillips finished the Iditarod in 13th place on March 18. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News )

Yukoner finishes 13th in Iditarod

Michelle Phillips arrived in Nome, Alaska, shortly after 12:40 p.m. on March 18

Michelle Phillips finished 13th in this year’s Iditarod, crossing the finish line in Nome, Alaska, at 12:42 p.m. on March 18 with 11 dogs on the line.

This was the 10th time Phillips has finished the race and she tied her previous best finish of 13th set in 2017.

Earlier in the winter, Phillips finished second in the Yukon Quest.

Thomas Waerner of Norway won this year’s Iditarod, finishing at 12:37 a.m. on March 18.

Yukoner Magnus Kaltenborn is still in the race, having left the Elim checkpoint at 12:55 a.m. on March 19 in 32nd position.

