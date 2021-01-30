Yukoner competes at slopestyle, big air World Cup events

With four out of eight possible events cancelled, Geoffroy-Gagnon faces tricky season

Judges and spectators watch as a Etienne Geoffroy-Gagnon flies off the jump during Simapalooza’s Big Air competition in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Freestyle skier Etienne Geoffroy-Gagnon began the World Cup season with a slopestyle competition in Austria last November and a big air competition, also in Austria, this month.

Geoffroy-Gagnon competed in the Stubai, Austria, slopestyle event on Nov. 21, 2020, finishing 30th overall. In the big air competition held in Kreischberg, Austria, on Jan. 8, he finished 37th.

The national team skier finished sixth overall in slopestyle on last year’s World Cup tour.

Big and slopestyle have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, with four of eight calendar events cancelled outright. The next scheduled World Cup slopestyle event is March 19 to 21 in Font Romeu, France.

