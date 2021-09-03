Yukon wheelchair racer Jessica Frotten competes in her last event at the Tokyo Paralympics

Jessica Frotten’s last Paralympic event was the 4x100 universal relay

Yukon wheelchair racer Jessica Frotten finished her 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo with the 4×100 universal relay on the evening of Sept. 2.

Before heading to Japan, Frotten told the News that the universal relay is a “really cool event that a lot of people don’t know about.”

The relay is a mixed gendered event that has two men and two women representatives. It sees athletes from different classifications compete side-by-side.

The team must include an athlete from the visually impaired class, the wheelchair racing class, the coordination impairment class and an athlete with a limb impairment.

“It’s quite exciting to watch,” said Frotten in the same News interview.

Joining Frotten on the Canadian team were Zachary Gingras, Austin Ingram and Marissa Papaconstantinou.

In their heat, the Canadian team set a personal best time of 49.38. They came in third in the heat behind the German team and the Russian Paralympic Committee. The Canadian quartet did not qualify for the finals.

The universal relay was Frotten’s last event at the 2020 Paralympics.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

paralympian