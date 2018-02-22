Yukon skiers race to victory at Sima Cup

‘The snow conditions, the visibility and the grooming were out of the ordinary’

Whitehorse’s Charlie Hawes racing at the Sima Cup in 2017. Hawes was the fastest skier in the giant slalom at the 2018 Sima Cup. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

For the second year in a row, the Yukon’s alpine ski community took part in the Sima Cup.

The two-day event held at Mount Sima consisted of a giant slalom race on Feb. 10 and a slalom race on Feb. 11.

Approximately 70 racers ranging in age from U8 to masters took part in the giant slalom and more than 40 raced in the slalom event.

Yves Titley, head coach for the U14 and U16 groups for Alpine Yukon, said the weather and conditions were excellent and that groomer Tyler Nichol had the Gold Rush run ready for the race.

“Tyler has done a fantastic job with the run,” said Titley. “The snow conditions, the visibility and the grooming were out of the ordinary, so it was very good both days.”

Titley said the battle between Wesley Vangel and Naoise Dempsey in the U16 male division was one to watch.

“[Vangel] won both the giant slalom and the slalom, then he was followed by [Dempsey],” said Titley. “Not a surprise to me — usually it’s a battle between those two.”

In the giant slalom, the two-run combined time difference between the two was just 42 hundredths of a second.

Overall, U18 male Charlie Hawes had the fastest combined time in the giant slalom. Vangel was the fastest slalom skier.

Titley said the next event for the athletes he coaches is the Western Canada Ski Cross Finals at Big White from March 2 to 4.

The Yukon Cup is the weekend after in Watson Lake.

Until then, Titley said it’s time to keep practicing.

“We’re back to training this coming weekend and preparing some of the racers for the Big White race,” said Titley. “So because we’re missing out on the Arctic Winter Games this year, we’ll just concentrate on a little bit more training.”

Slalom (two-run combined time)

U8 Female

1 Corbin Minifie 2:03.54

2 Charlotte Anderson 3:35.01

3 Scout Wright 4:17.56

U8 Male

1 Connor Isreal 2:15.63

2 Ben Wood 3:02.87

DQ Zachary Ball

DQ Gregory Yurkiv

DQ Elijah Jenner

U10 Female

1 Darcy Anderson 1:44.77

2 Quinn Wright 2:37.02

U10 Male

1 Thomas Vollmer 1:28.52

2 Alex LeBarge 1:30.15

3 Eli Wolsky 1:38.11

4 Hugh Stopps 1:49.75

5 Quinn Isreal 2:08.93

U12 Female

1 Tori Vollmer 1:20.58

2 Jordan Minifie 1:24.08

3 Olivia Vangel 1:31.25

4 Annie Heffner 1:32.88

5 Piper Wolsky 1:39.91

U12 Male

1 Mackenzie Jenner 1:36.73

U14 Female

1 Emily Vangel 1:20.44

2 Morgan Blower 1:33.51

DQ Greta Gladwin

DQ Adelle Anderson

U14 Male

DQ Clayton Chapman

U16 Male

1 Wesley Vangel 1:03.38

2 Naoise Dempsey 1:08.38

3 Noah Wright 1:09.69

DQ Orin Gladwin

U18 Male

DQ Charlie Hawes

Masters Female

1 Andrea Buckley 1:30.64

2 Jeanne Burke 1:36.54

DQ Erin Kohler

Masters Male

1 Marc Boulerice 1:09.18

2 Lyle Dinn 1:09.27

3 Dean Vollmer 1:11.42

4 Matt Ball 1:20.76

5 Jarrid Davy 1:25.42

6 Darrell Orban 1:42.23

DQ Cain Vangel

DQ Brian Thompson

DQ Matt Jenner

Forerunners

1 Tara Yurkiv 1:32.22

2 Jennifer Whipple 2:04.58

DQ Rob Wood

Giant Slalom (two-run combined time)

U8 Female

1 Corbin Minifie 2:15.07

2 Emiko Thomas 2:43.40

3 Noemie Lavigne 2:56.12

4 Scout Wright 3:07.25

5 Charlotte Anderson 3:10.18

U8 Male

1 Zachary Ball 1:57.99

2 Gregory Yurkiv 2:31.06

3 Ben Wood 2:47.51

4 Connor Isreal 3:20.88

5 Elijah Jenner 5:09.06

DNF Thomas Jackson

DQ Luca Myden

U10 Female

1 Ellyann Dinn 1:34.98

2 Darcy Anderson 1:49.57

3 Abigail Jackson 2:00.08

4 Quinn Wright 2:48.45

U10 Male

1 Thomas Vollmer 1:31.91

2 Alex LeBarge 1:40.98

3 Eli Wolsky 1:43.84

4 Quinn Isreal 2:01.74

5 Noah Zaiden 2:09.63

6 Hugh Stopps 2:18.66

7 Oscar Thomas 4:15.37

U12 Female

1 Tori Vollmer 1:25.65

2 Jordan Minifie 1:28.86

3 Annie Heffner 1:35.11

4 Olivia Vangel 1:35.53

5 Piper Wolsky 1:47.38

U12 Male

1 Mackenzie Jenner 1:49.71

U14 Female

1 Greta Gladwin 1:16.22

2 Adelle Anderson 1:19.30

3 Emily Vangel 1:28.10

4 Morgan Blower 1:43.87

U14 Male

1 Clayton Chapman 1:45.38

U16 Male

1 Wesley Vangel 1:10.23

2 Naoise Dempsey 1:10.85

3 Orin Gladwin 1:14.84

4 Noah Wright 1:18.71

U18 Male

1 Charlie Hawes 1:09.16

Masters Female

1 Erin Kohler 1:17.66

2 Carrie Dinn 1:40.31

3 Jeanne Burke 1:46.06

Masters Male

1 Marc Boulerice 1:14.69

2 Adam Wallace 1:15.03

3 Lyle Dinn 1:15.22

4 Dean Vollmer 1:17.81

5 Brian Thompson 1:19.02

6 Andrew Anderson 1:22.13

7 Cain Vangel 1:24.06

8 Matt Ball 1:24.44

9 Jarrid Davy 1:25.07

10 Rob Wood 1:26.89

11 Tara Yurkiv 1:27.00

12 Eugene Hawes 1:31.63

13 Darrell Orban 1:44.79

DNF Marc Lavigne