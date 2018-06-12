Ehab Hussen clears the ball from the goal area. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yukon Selects FC ends futsal season with tournament

‘It was competitive — there were great games’

Yukon Selects FC said farewell to the futsal season with a two-day tournament at Vanier Catholic Secondary School on June 2 and 3.

Eight teams split into two division — junior and senior — played a round robin on Saturday and held playoffs on Sunday.

The junior division was made up of Under 16 female players and Under 14 male players, while the senior division was under 16 males and adult men and women.

Spencer Rich, technical director for Yukon Selects FC, said the tournament was a great way to end the indoor season.

“It was competitive — there were great games,” said Rich. “I think everybody had fun.”

In addition to the tournament games, the weekend included a skills competition.

Junior division athletes tested their skills in a penalty shootout, a juggling contest and a one-on-one tournament. Senior division players also got in on the action, taking part in a penalty shootout.

The teams in the tournament were named after countries competing at the upcoming World Cup — England, France, Nigeria and Brazil — and were picked in a unique fashion.

“Being the Yukon — and especially a weekend in the summer — you never know exactly how many people can make it,” said Rich. “So everybody was put into a hat and we picked the teams.”

Rich said the club plans to hold the tournament again next year as well as something similar outdoors before the fall arrives.

“It’s an event we’re going to hopefully … hold annually and probably do a version at the end of the summer season too,” said Rich.

But most importantly, the tournament was a good way to cap off a winter of soccer.

“From my perspective it was a great event,” said Rich. “Everybody had fun, we had competitive soccer — so the kids got to learn from that — and it was very well-attended.”

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Sunshine and smiles at Grey Mountain Gallop

Just Posted

Busy start to Yukon bear season

Headed for the bush? Travel in groups, make noise and for the love of God don’t feed the bears

Whitehorse’s F.H. Collins plays host to high school track and field meet

‘A little bit blustery, but everyone had a lot of fun’

Ross River’s historic footbridge reopens

‘This bridge, over time, has filled the needs of our people’

Alkan Air to cancel Watson Lake flights

‘I’m not sure what kind of arrangements are going to be made’

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Yukon man’s appeal over ‘racially flawed’ jury selection

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed the case of a Yukon… Continue reading

Chefs showcase Indigenous cuisine in B.C.

On top of leading a kitchen in the province, owner travels around Canada to introduce his cuisine

Yukon government launches new housing fund

Groups can apply for up to $500,000 for affordable rentals, supportive or transitional housing

Yukon Selects FC ends futsal season with tournament

‘It was competitive — there were great games’

Sunshine and smiles at Grey Mountain Gallop

‘We just wanted to have a run that was focused on the primary-aged kids’

Yukon paddlers hit the water for Icebreaker race

‘Everyone had fun and enjoyed the race’

Whitehorse eyes better bike lanes

More cycling infrastructure will create more cyclists, says city

Yukon cyclists race in Hayman Classic

The 2018 Hayman Classic stage race was in Penticton, B.C., on May… Continue reading

What to do if your accelerator sticks

Your neighbourhood fruit stands will thank you

Most Read