Yukon Selects FC ends futsal season with tournament

Yukon Selects FC said farewell to the futsal season with a two-day tournament at Vanier Catholic Secondary School on June 2 and 3.

Eight teams split into two division — junior and senior — played a round robin on Saturday and held playoffs on Sunday.

The junior division was made up of Under 16 female players and Under 14 male players, while the senior division was under 16 males and adult men and women.

Spencer Rich, technical director for Yukon Selects FC, said the tournament was a great way to end the indoor season.

“It was competitive — there were great games,” said Rich. “I think everybody had fun.”

In addition to the tournament games, the weekend included a skills competition.

Junior division athletes tested their skills in a penalty shootout, a juggling contest and a one-on-one tournament. Senior division players also got in on the action, taking part in a penalty shootout.

The teams in the tournament were named after countries competing at the upcoming World Cup — England, France, Nigeria and Brazil — and were picked in a unique fashion.

“Being the Yukon — and especially a weekend in the summer — you never know exactly how many people can make it,” said Rich. “So everybody was put into a hat and we picked the teams.”

Rich said the club plans to hold the tournament again next year as well as something similar outdoors before the fall arrives.

“It’s an event we’re going to hopefully … hold annually and probably do a version at the end of the summer season too,” said Rich.

But most importantly, the tournament was a good way to cap off a winter of soccer.

“From my perspective it was a great event,” said Rich. “Everybody had fun, we had competitive soccer — so the kids got to learn from that — and it was very well-attended.”

