Yukon Schools Mountain Bike Races wrap with Mount McIntyre finale

Riders pose for a photo at the final Yukon Schools Mountain Bike Race of the season at Mount McIntyre on Oct. 1. (Trena Irving/Submitted)

The third and final Yukon Schools Mountain Bike Race of the fall was Oct. 1 at Mount McIntyre, hosted by École Émilie-Tremblay.

A total of 33 riders from eight schools took part in the final race.

In the long course, Noah Marnik won with a time of 19 minutes and 33 seconds. Second place went to James McCann who finished in 19 minutes and 42 seconds, and third place went to Isaac Meagher with a time of 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

All three riders are F.H. Collins students, making it a podium sweep for the Riverdale school.

Veronica Porter was the lone girl riding the long course, finishing in 20 minutes and 42 seconds —good for seventh place overall.

The short course featured another podium sweep, this time by students from Whitehorse Elementary School.

Jonah McConnell finished first with a time of eight minutes and 47 seconds, Aaron Schank finished second in nine minutes and 27 seconds, and Heron Land Gillis was third in nine minutes and 28 seconds.

Mattee Marchand from the host school was the only girl riding the short course, finishing in 11 minutes and 49 seconds.

The series is designed as a way to get youth riders out having fun and racing against each other on local trails.

Although two years away, Team Yukon cycling coach Trena Irving hopes the series will help spur interest in the sport and help grow the team in the lead up to the Canada Summer Games in Niagara Falls, Ont., in 2021.

Anyone interested in racing over the winter or next spring is invited to contact Irving at trenairving@gmail.com.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Mount McIntyre Mountain Bike Race

Long course results

1 Noah Marnik 19:33

2 James McCann 19:42

3 Isaac Meagher 20:20

4 Seth Harries 20:32

5 Sam Sikkes 20:34

6 Keiran Horton 22:40

7 Veronica Porter 20:42

8 Johna Irving-Staley 23:11

9 Henry Conners 25:18

10 Taiga Bourman 25:54

11 Quinn Israel 30:51

12 Samuel Thevathasan 31:37

13 Alex Lebarge 32:36

Short course results

1 Jonah McConnell 8:47

2 Aaron Schank 9:27

3 Heron Land Gillis 9:28

4 Mavik McKinnon 9:49

5 Luka Slykhuis 10:30

6 Henrick Leclerc 10:31

7 Oliver Cann 10:32

8 Mattee Marchand 11:49

9 Harrison Chekoti 11:53

10 Daniel Thevathasan 11:56

11 Jude Norton 14:15

12 Erik Embacher 14:17

13 Zephyr Bingham 14:38

14 Otis Harding-Wethers 20:11

15 Gabe Harries 24:22

16 Isaac Harding-Wethers 24:30

17 Peter Embacher 25:30

DNF Maximus Thompson-Elias