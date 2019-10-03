Yukon Schools Mountain Bike Races continue to draw a big crowd

With two races down, 50 different riders have taken part so far

Students pose for a photo following the first of three mountain bike races for Yukon students on Sept. 17 near Porter Creek Secondary School. (Trena Irving/Submitted)

The second of three mountain bike races for Yukon students happened in the Hidden Lakes area of Whitehorse on Sept. 24 as 31 riders raced one, two or three laps of the course.

Organized by Team Yukon cycling coach Trena Irving, the race series has nearly doubled the turnout from last spring’s iteration.

In the girl’s three-lap race, Veronica Porter finished first with a time of 14 minutes and 53 seconds, with Ava Irving-Staley finishing second in 14 minutes and 56 seconds, and Tori Vollmer finishing third in 15 minutes and six seconds.

The winner of the boy’s three-lap race was Noah Marnik who finished in 15 minutes flat, the third-fastest overall time behind Porter and Irving-Staley. Second place in the boy’s race was Jonah McConnell with a time of 15 minutes and three seconds, and third place was Isaac Meagher who finished in 15 minutes and 23 seconds.

The lone rider in the girl’s two-lap race was Mattee Marchand with a time of 13 minutes and 31 seconds.

Johna Irving-Staley won the boy’s two-lap race after finishing in 10 minutes and 22 seconds. Second place went to Kieran Horton with a time of 10 minutes and 26 seconds, and third place went to Henry Conners with a time of 11 minutes and 19 seconds.

Lastly, Connor Israel won the boy’s one-lap race with a time of eight minutes and one second. Jude Norton, who finished in eight minutes and 17 seconds, was second and Charles Snider was third with a time of nine minutes and 27 seconds.

There were no riders in the girl’s one-lap race.

Between the Sept. 17 race at Porter Creek Secondary School and this event, a total of 50 students from 10 schools as well as students who are homeschooled.

The final race in the series is Oct. 1 at Mount McIntyre.

