The Yukon Rivermen celebrate a goal. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Yukon Rivermen host South Okanagan Knights for 3-game series

‘Having 15 games at home is absolutely unheard of for a Yukon team’

The Yukon Rivermen hosted the South Okanagan Knights for a three-game series over the weekend, bookending a 2-2 draw on Dec. 2 with a 3-2 loss on Dec. 1 and a 3-0 defeat on Dec. 3.

Coach Martin Lawrie said the weekend was another learning opportunity for the Rivermen.

“I think the boys are getting better,” said Lawrie. “They’re getting a little more consistent and it’s a big thing at this level, being able to play 60 minutes of hockey, and realizing every shift is important.”

Both teams had a hard time getting into rhythm due to the large number of penalties called. The first two games each had at least 20 minor penalties, forcing special teams — and the officials — into the spotlight.

“This was the first weekend we really had that many penalties on both teams,” said Lawrie. “I didn’t think the games were out of hand by any means. South Okanagan is probably one of the most aggressive teams in our league.”

Goaltender Dawson Smith played a big part in keeping the home side in the games, something Lawrie acknowledged.

“[Smith] is always good, he’s always strong, and he had another strong weekend for us for sure.”

The Rivermen started the weekend behind the eight ball, as two players were out with concussions before the puck dropped for game one.

“I think we had some good efforts out of a number of guys, especially considering we went into the weekend down two players already,” said Lawrie.

This is the team’s first season in the two-year-old B.C. zone tier 1 bantam league, and Lawrie said one of the benefits is the sheer number of home games.

“Having 15 games at home is absolutely unheard of for a Yukon team,” said Lawrie. “It’s been positive.”

One of the advantages to playing in the league is the simple fact games are guaranteed, meaning coaches don’t need to focus on winning to secure games.

“It’s allowed us to coach a little bit different. It’s allowed us to look a little bit longer term,” explained Lawrie. “You don’t have to coach to win a game on Saturday to get an extra game on Sunday.”

Lawrie said it allows the coaching staff to put players into situations they wouldn’t get to play in if wins were an absolute necessity.

Next up for the Rivermen is a trip to Penticton, B.C. for two games against South Okanagan and two games in Midway, B.C. against Kootenay starting Dec. 15.

The next home games are at the end of January during the Yukon Bantam Championships.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com.

Previous story
Twister dog sled and skijor race series kicks off a week late in Whitehorse

Just Posted

Jibo comes North

Interactive robot is a pricey assistant with personality

Warm weather causes dangerous road conditions in southern Yukon

‘We have to chain up the sand machines just to get out’

Lunchtime power outage plunges parts of south Yukon into darkness

Power to 7,800 residents was out for up to 90 minutes

Darryl Sheepway murder trial comes to a close with Crown submissions

The Crown presented its closing submissions Dec. 8. A verdict is expected in January

Teachers’ Association president placed on leave following ‘serious’ allegations

‘I’m going to let the membership decide what it is that they want to do about this’

Lower Post, B.C., man suing Yukon RCMP over assault allegation

Suit alleges man ended up with ‘ended up with bruising on his arms, biceps and chest’

Yukon Riverment host South Okanagan Knights for 3-game series

‘Having 15 games at home is absolutely unheard of for a Yukon team’

Sort those recyclables

The mills that receive our recyclables are getting pickier

Celebrating 40 years of celebrating Yukon’s history

This year the Yukon Historical and Museums Association marks a major milestone

All about recalls

If your ride is subject to a recalll, take it in right away

Whitehorse tyke hockey program embraces half-ice setup

‘If they’re on half-ice, they get to touch the puck’

Yukon Men’s Basketball League expands in fourth season

‘Come playoff time, guys get a little more intense and the skill level increases’

The very long term view on commodity prices

A Long-Run Version of the Bank of Canada Commodity Price Index is as hot a title as it sounds

Most Read