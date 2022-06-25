Yukon River Quest sees record-breaking finishes; Something Else Entirely takes first overall

Team Something Else entirely wins the Yukon River Quest with a total time of 39:08:12, arriving in Dawson City at 1:08 p.m. on June 24. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News) Teams launch their boats and paddle boards into the Yukon River as the Yukon River Quest starts. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News) Teams launch their boats and paddle boards into the Yukon River as the Yukon River Quest starts. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News) Yukon River Quest paddlers had to cross Lake Laberge on the first day of the race, June 22. The lake crossing is widely considered one of the hardest portions of the race from Whitehorse to Dawson. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Yukon River Quest paddlers had to cross Lake Laberge on the first day of the race, June 22. The lake crossing is widely considered one of the hardest portions of the race from Whitehorse to Dawson. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Yukon River Quest paddlers had to cross Lake Laberge on the first day of the race, June 22. The lake crossing is widely considered one of the hardest portions of the race from Whitehorse to Dawson. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Yukon River Quest paddlers had to cross Lake Laberge on the first day of the race, June 22. The lake crossing is widely considered one of the hardest portions of the race from Whitehorse to Dawson. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Yukon River Quest paddlers had to cross Lake Laberge on the first day of the race, June 22. The lake crossing is widely considered one of the hardest portions of the race from Whitehorse to Dawson. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Yukon River Quest paddlers had to cross Lake Laberge on the first day of the race, June 22. The lake crossing is widely considered one of the hardest portions of the race from Whitehorse to Dawson. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Yukon River Quest paddlers had to cross Lake Laberge on the first day of the race, June 22. The lake crossing is widely considered one of the hardest portions of the race from Whitehorse to Dawson. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Yukon River Quest paddlers had to cross Lake Laberge on the first day of the race, June 22. The lake crossing is widely considered one of the hardest portions of the race from Whitehorse to Dawson. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Yukon River Quest paddlers had to cross Lake Laberge on the first day of the race, June 22. The lake crossing is widely considered one of the hardest portions of the race from Whitehorse to Dawson. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Team Spirit of the Yukon, a men’s tandem canoe team composed of Francis Soenen and Danny Veys, lands in Minto around 5:20 p.m. on June 23. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News) One member of Team Huum Sauna, a two-woman tandem kayak team from Estonia, is seen at the Minto check stop on the evening on June 23. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

The leaders have arrived in Dawson City, after a grueling and tiring race.

First boats in were a C-4 (four-person canoe), a voyageur and a tandem kayak.

Coming in first position overall was the team Something Else Entirely, a mostly local four-man canoe team.

They led the race from Carmacks and arrived in Dawson around 1 p.m. in 39:08 minutes, slicing six hours off the record from 2019, with two of the same team members. Sebastien Courville, Mike De Abreu, Robert Spinks, Eric Braul were tired and sore as they pulled in.

Team Something Else finished first overall, arriving in Dawson City on Friday afternoon. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

By 8 p.m. on Friday, a record 16 teams had pulled into Dawson City, after spending 38 to 48 hours paddling the Yukon River between Whitehorse and Dawson City.

Second and third positions overall stayed neck-and-neck throughout the race, with a voyageur team and men’s kayak team changing places several times.

The voyageur team crossed the finish line one second faster than the kayak, finishing in 40:05:43 and 40:05:44 respectively. Dubbed Team Pagunpogo, the second-place team of Crispin Studer, Shane Orban, Steve Ramsay, Tim Heaton, Wally Duncan and James Apetagon hail from across Canada.

The Estonian team of Andres Kaju and Indrek Kermon finished third and set a new race record for their class.

A men’s voyageur team from Hachet Lake, Saskatchewan finished about an hour-and-a-half later, drummed in by their support team and family, which included the Chief and the vice chief of their First Nation. This was their second year in the Quest.

Team Quickblade (C-4), a truly international crew hailing from Australia, Alaska, California and Hawaii, arrived in a boat made especially for the race — a custom wood canoe. They arrived after 43 hours of paddling. Maika Scott, Jim Terrell, Travis Grant, Ethan Palmer came together after meeting on the international event circuit around the world and hearing tales from others who had done the Quest before.

Team Quickblade arrives in Dawson City with a custom canoe. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

The Soggy Bottom Boys, Colin Abbot and Mattias Purdon from Whitehorse, finished sixth overall and first in their class (tandem canoe and men’s tandem canoe) in 43:13:36.

Delta Heat, a mixed C-4 team from Inuvik, arrived in seventh overall and took first place in their class. They now hold a new Quest record of 43:17:01 for a mixed C-4, breaking the previous record held since 2008.

The team is the McDonald family — Kendall, Nichole, daughter Mackenzie and friend, Brandon Johnston. Though they had very little training time since the ice only went out in Inuvik a few weeks ago, they arrived looking healthy and strong.

Linda Tetsmann and Anette Baum set the record they were looking for in women’s tandem kayak, arriving in 43:44:39. HUUM SAUNA is one of the four teams from Estonia and the first to set a record in its class, taking almost three hours off the previous record.

Linda Tetsmann and Anette Baum embrace after arriving in Dawson City with a record-breaking time on June 24. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

Wunnumnut was the eighth boat in and the first propelled by a single paddler. Jeff Brainard arrived first in his class in a solo kayak in 44:10:35. Brainard, aged 60, has competed in five previous races and makes the trek to the Yukon from Ontario.

Thomas de Jager from Whitehorse and Gus Oliveira from Saltspring Island, B.C. teamed up with the name Yukon Wide Adventures, and came in 10th overall and second in the men’s tandem kayak with a time of 44:31:00.

By midnight, three paddleboarders had made it to Dawson City, all breaking the previously held record by Bart de Zwart. Lincoln Dews, a two-time world champion, came in 20th overall, third solo paddler, first SUP and first in the men’s SUP. His time was 47:46:32 breaking the old record by 4 hours. When asked at the finish line if he would do it again, he said, “Only if Bart does it too.”

Dews sits on his paddle board before getting off the Yukon River. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

Contact Lawrie Crawford at lawrie.crawford@yukon-news.com

Paddling