Josi Leideritz, the new executive director for the Yukon Quest International Association (Canada), poses for a photo in Whitehorse on Oct. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yukon Quest hires new Yukon executive director

The Yukon Quest 1,000 Mile International Sled Dog Race announced the hiring of a new executive director for its Yukon office in a press release on Sept. 29.

Josi Leideritz started in the role on Sept. 16, according to the release, just under two weeks after plans for a Canadian race this winter were officially scrapped.

Former executive director Shayna Hammer stepped down at the end of August.

Despite 16 months until the next Yukon Quest race on Canadian soil, Leideritz told the News there is plenty to do in the meantime.

“First of all, there is lots to learn here — lots to catch up on — and (to) just see how things have been done in the past,” Leideritz said. “In general for this year, our goal is to find ways to stay in touch with our fans, to enhance our engagement with our communities, with our mushers, and we have fans worldwide, so we’re really going to be looking at how we can make things a little more accessible virtually for them.”

The Quest also recently put out a request for proposals in search of a public relations and media consultant firm to “develop an annual marketing plan, maintain social media systems, provide support and correspondence for all external stakeholders and act as primary contact for all media inquiries” according to the posting.

Earlier this summer, Pixie Ingram Consulting announced it would no longer represent the Yukon Quest.

The idea, Leideritz said, is to not allow people to forget about the Quest, despite no race plans for this winter.

“We still want to not fall off the face of the earth,” Leideritz said. “We will need somebody to help us create a marketing plan to make sure we are staying relevant in this time.”

While plans move ahead for the newly-named Summit Quest on the Alaskan side, Leideritz said the Yukon team won’t sit on their hands all winter in any case.

“I would definitely say keep an eye open, but as of right now we’re still in the planning stages of what we’re going to do,” Leideritz said. “So I can’t really give details, but definitely keep an eye open. We’re definitely going to be doing something, but we can’t quite yet share what that will be.”

This winter will mark the first time since the race’s first iteration in 1984 that a 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometre) race was not attempted.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Yukon Quest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ideal conditions for Autumn Classic paddling race
Next story
U Kon Echelon hosts 2020 Forestry Trails Mountain Bike Race

Just Posted

U Kon Echelon hosts 2020 Forestry Trails Mountain Bike Race

More than 30 riders took part in the event

Action plan released with 56 recommendations to support Yukon seniors

The government will also cover the cost of the shingles vaccine for adults aged 65 to 70

Wheels, brakes, other artifacts removed from Venus mine tramway

The Yukon government’s historic sites unit will be assessing damage to the… Continue reading

Halloween trick-or-treating given green light

While COVID-19 might be the scariest thing about October this year, trick-or-treating… Continue reading

Homicide investigation underway after Whitehorse woman’s remains found in Vernon, B.C.

Erin Chelsea Borgford’s death is being treated as a homicide. She was 27

Yukon Quest hires new Yukon executive director

The Yukon Quest 1,000 Mile International Sled Dog Race announced the hiring… Continue reading

Extension to state of emergency justified, Yukon government says in reply to legal challenge

The Yukon government has filed a response to a legal challenge of… Continue reading

COMMENTARY: IPC reiterates concerns regarding access to information during Right to Know Week

Diane McLeod-McKay Special to the News Right to Know Week is being… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Whitehorse city council awards contract for new playground

Project will be built outside Canada Games Centre entrance

Trump tweets support for railway concept connecting Alaska and Alberta

Too early to properly evaluate the project ahead of an environmental assessment, Yukon minister says

Men charged after police see suspected crack cocaine during traffic stop

Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop in downtown Whitehorse… Continue reading

CPAWS Yukon, Yukon Conservation Society encouraged by territory’s parks strategy

The conservation manager for CPAWS Yukon and executive director of the Yukon… Continue reading

Most Read