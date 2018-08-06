Yukon Quest field takes shape with 22 opening-day registrations

Sign-up for the 2019 Yukon Quest and Yukon Quest 300 officially opened on Aug. 4 with the biggest opening-day field since 2013.
Twenty-two mushers, including reigning champion Allen Moore and past winners Matt Hall and Brent Sass, signed up for the 1,000-mile race. Of the 22, 15 are veterans — mushers who have completed the race in past years — and seven are rookies.
A total of 18 mushers signed up for the 300-mile race.
Registration for the race is open until Jan. 4, 2019.
The Yukon Quest starts Feb. 2, 2019 in Whitehorse.
Yukon Quest 1,000 entries
1 Rob Cooke — Whitehorse
2 Cody Strathe — Ester, Alaska
3 Olivia Webster — Tok, Alaska
4 Paige Drobny — Ester, Alaska
5 Misha Wiljes — Willow, Alaska
6 Laura Allaway — Fairbanks, Alaska
7 Chase Tingle — Two Rivers, Alaska
8 Allen Moore — Two Rivers, Alaska
9 Deke Naaktgeboren — Fairbanks, Alaska
10 Brent Sass — Eureka, Alaska
11 Matt Hall — Two Rivers, Alaska
12 Dave Dalton — Healy, Alaska
13 Brian Wilmshurst — Dawson City
14 Ryne Olson — Two Rivers, Alaska
15 Torsten Kohnert — Vaestbotten, Sweden
16 Remy Leduc — Glenwood, N.B.
17 Denis Tremblay — St-Michel-des-Saints, Que.
18 Laura Neese — McMillan, Mich.
19 Lisbet Norris — Fairbanks, Alaska
20 Andrew Pace — Healy, Alaska
21 Michelle Phillips — Whitehorse
22 Martin Reitan — Kaktovik, Alaska
Yukon Quest 300 entries
1 Krystyna March
2 Marcelle Fressineau
3 Olaf Thurau
4 Louve Tweddell
5 Lori Tweddell
6 Melissa Schenk
7 Jean Francois Bisson
8 Hans Gatt
9 Magnus Kaltenborn
10 Cindy Baker-Hawkins
11 Jonathan Lucas
12 JJ Levy
13 Aliy Zirkle
14 Fabian Schmitz
15 Lucy Tyrrell
16 Nick Helfenger
17 Paul Hamlyn
18 Leah Gifford