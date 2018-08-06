Yukon Quest field takes shape with 22 opening-day registrations

Reigning champion Allen Moore was one of 15 veterans to sign up for the 2019 Yukon Quest on Aug 4. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Sign-up for the 2019 Yukon Quest and Yukon Quest 300 officially opened on Aug. 4 with the biggest opening-day field since 2013.

Twenty-two mushers, including reigning champion Allen Moore and past winners Matt Hall and Brent Sass, signed up for the 1,000-mile race. Of the 22, 15 are veterans — mushers who have completed the race in past years — and seven are rookies.

A total of 18 mushers signed up for the 300-mile race.

Registration for the race is open until Jan. 4, 2019.

The Yukon Quest starts Feb. 2, 2019 in Whitehorse.

Yukon Quest 1,000 entries

1 Rob Cooke — Whitehorse

2 Cody Strathe — Ester, Alaska

3 Olivia Webster — Tok, Alaska

4 Paige Drobny — Ester, Alaska

5 Misha Wiljes — Willow, Alaska

6 Laura Allaway — Fairbanks, Alaska

7 Chase Tingle — Two Rivers, Alaska

8 Allen Moore — Two Rivers, Alaska

9 Deke Naaktgeboren — Fairbanks, Alaska

10 Brent Sass — Eureka, Alaska

11 Matt Hall — Two Rivers, Alaska

12 Dave Dalton — Healy, Alaska

13 Brian Wilmshurst — Dawson City

14 Ryne Olson — Two Rivers, Alaska

15 Torsten Kohnert — Vaestbotten, Sweden

16 Remy Leduc — Glenwood, N.B.

17 Denis Tremblay — St-Michel-des-Saints, Que.

18 Laura Neese — McMillan, Mich.

19 Lisbet Norris — Fairbanks, Alaska

20 Andrew Pace — Healy, Alaska

21 Michelle Phillips — Whitehorse

22 Martin Reitan — Kaktovik, Alaska

Yukon Quest 300 entries

1 Krystyna March

2 Marcelle Fressineau

3 Olaf Thurau

4 Louve Tweddell

5 Lori Tweddell

6 Melissa Schenk

7 Jean Francois Bisson

8 Hans Gatt

9 Magnus Kaltenborn

10 Cindy Baker-Hawkins

11 Jonathan Lucas

12 JJ Levy

13 Aliy Zirkle

14 Fabian Schmitz

15 Lucy Tyrrell

16 Nick Helfenger

17 Paul Hamlyn

18 Leah Gifford