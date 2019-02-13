Seth Adams/YQ2019 Misha Wiljes and her team prepare to leave the start line at the beginning of the Yukon Quest on Feb. 2 in Whitehorse. The Quest said in a press release on Feb. 12 that one of Wiljes’ dogs, Joker, died just outside Central, Alaska, on Feb. 11.

Yukon Quest dog died from inhaling vomit, according to preliminary necropsy results

Misha Wiljes’ dog Joker died of aspiration according to a necropsy by Dr. Greta Krafsur

The Yukon Quest dog that died earlier this week died from aspiration, according to preliminary necropsy results released by Quest officials.

Veteran musher Misha Wiljes’ five-year-old male, Joker, died on the evening of Feb. 11 approximately five kilometres before Central, Alaska.

Joker’s body was brought into the Central checkpoint by Wiljes.

The Quest’s head veterinarian, Dr. Nina Hansen, said preliminary necropsy results for Joker showed that the cause of death was aspiration.

“(Joker) vomited and inhaled it,” said Hansen. “He got stomach contents in his lungs and that usually doesn’t end well for them.”

Hansen said aspiration is “one of the more common” causes of sled dog death, adding that in her 10 years working with the Quest, three dogs have died from aspiration.

“We can’t predict it. We do pre-race vet checks and we check that the dogs are healthy,” said Hansen. “We obviously can’t predict, you know, that dog is going to vomit just outside of Central.”

Hansen said it’s unclear why Joker vomited, but added the preliminary report didn’t show any stomach ulcers, gastrointestinal parasites or infections.

The preliminary necropsy was performed in Central by Quest veterinarian Dr. Greta Krafsur.

Final necropsy results are expected to be released within one month after the 2019 race finishes and will include more detailed findings.

Wiljes and her team started the trek from Central to Mile 101 over the difficult Eagle Summit the morning of Feb. 12 but returned to Central due to stormy conditions and whiteouts near the summit.

Wiljes is a 50-year-old from Willow, Alaska, who has raced in the Quest twice, completing it once in 2012. She has also raced in the Iditarod.

This is the fourth year in a row that a dog has died during the 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometre) race.

Last year, Hugh Neff’s dog Boppy died before the team reached Dawson City.

In 2017, Yuka Honda’s dog Firefly died, and in 2016, Sebastien Dos Santos Borges’ dog Polar died during the race.

A 2008 study published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association examined necropsy findings from 23 sled dogs that died in the Iditarod sled dog race between 1994 and 2006.

The study found that six of those dogs died after inhaling vomit and a further three died later from aspiration pneumonia caused by inhaling vomit.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Alaskan Brent Sass wins 2019 Yukon Quest with Whitehorse’s Hans Gatt close second

Just Posted

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in farm gets $1M from Arctic Inspiration Prize, federal government for greenhouse

The farm received $500,000from the Arctic Inspiration Prize, cash matched by the Canadian government

Northerners react to report questioning the science of ANWR development

A Yukon biologist provides more detail on the recently-released Canadian report

Yukon Quest dog died from inhaling vomit, according to preliminary necropsy results

Misha Wiljes’ dog Joker died of aspiration according to a necropsy by Dr. Greta Krafsur

Alaskan Brent Sass wins 2019 Yukon Quest with Whitehorse’s Hans Gatt close second

Four Canadians cracked the top 10, including two Yukoners in the top four

Yukoners claim victory after seismic testing in ANWR is delayed

“The complex issues that seismic testing raised couldn’t be addressed in the time frame required (by the BLM)”

A tale from the trail: The Arctic Ultra marathon distance

Writer Amy Kenny completed the race with guts, scotch and possibly an emergency McMuffin

Editorial: Yukon has a privacy problem

Multiple investigations by the privacy commissioner are a sign of trouble

Dahria Beatty, Emily Nishikawa heading to FIS World Nordic Ski Championships

Ten skiers — five men and five women — will compete for Canada

Jessica Frotten finds the podium at Summer Down Under series

The Yukoner finished the week with a second-place and three third-place finishes

Most Read