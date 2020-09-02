Yukon Quest cancels 2021 Canadian race

Brent Sass poses with his lead dogs after crossing the finish line in Whitehorse on Feb. 11 to win his third Yukon Quest. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon Quest International Association (Canada) announced the cancellation of the 2021 race in a press release on Sept. 3, just under a week after the Alaskan board announced plans for a 300-mile (480-kilometre) race.

In June, the Yukon Quest announced it would hold separate races in Alaska and the Yukon this year due to COVID-19.

According to the latest release, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was the underlying cause of the Canadian cancellation.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” Bev Regier, president of the Canadian board is quoted in the release. “We have a responsibility to look at all aspects of the organization and an even greater responsibility to keep our community’s health a priority.”

The release notes that the border restrictions, which led to the decision to hold separate races in the two countries this year, were already impacting plans for the Feb. 6 start in Whitehorse.

Those travel restrictions, coupled with “economic challenges to local sponsors” and the possibility of bringing COVID-19 into Yukon communities were enumerated as the rationale for the decision.

