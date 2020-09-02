Brent Sass poses with his lead dogs after crossing the finish line in Whitehorse on Feb. 11 to win his third Yukon Quest. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon Quest cancels 2021 Canadian race

Sept. 3 announcement highlights COVID-19 impacts as rationale

The Yukon Quest International Association (Canada) announced the cancellation of the 2021 race in a press release on Sept. 3, just under a week after the Alaskan board announced plans for a 300-mile (480-kilometre) race.

In June, the Yukon Quest announced it would hold separate races in Alaska and the Yukon this year due to COVID-19.

According to the latest release, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was the underlying cause of the Canadian cancellation.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” Bev Regier, president of the Canadian board is quoted in the release. “We have a responsibility to look at all aspects of the organization and an even greater responsibility to keep our community’s health a priority.”

The release notes that the border restrictions, which led to the decision to hold separate races in the two countries this year, were already impacting plans for the Feb. 6 start in Whitehorse.

Those travel restrictions, coupled with “economic challenges to local sponsors” and the possibility of bringing COVID-19 into Yukon communities were enumerated as the rationale for the decision.

More to come.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Yukon Quest

Sports groups receiving $1.7 million to cope with COVID-19 challenges

