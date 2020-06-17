Rob Cooke was the first musher to sign up for the 2020 Yukon Quest in Whitehorse on Aug. 3, 2019. The Yukon Quest Joint Board of Directors announced that there will be two separate races held in 2021 and signup that has been postponed until September. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

Yukon Quest announces plans for two separate races

Due to COVID-19, separate races will be held in Alaska and the Yukon

The Yukon Quest announced in a press release on June 17 that there will be two races held next winter – one in Alaska and one in the Yukon.

According to the release, the Joint Board of Directors made the decision based on a “number of factors,” including financial difficulties at the Alaskan office.

“We’re working hard to find solutions for our financial situation,” said Dave Dalton, president of the Alaska board of directors.

“We’ve weighted what we can feasibly commit to for the 2021 race season and have determined that it makes the most sense to scale back this year and focus our efforts and resources on a shorter race in Alaska.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has put financial strain on the organization, sponsors and mushers, in addition to making race logistics more difficult than usual.

“Not only has this provided uncertainty regarding necessary logistics for the 1,000-mile race, but we also acknowledge that a number of sponsors have also been impacted and may not be able to support the race in 2021 the same way they have been able to do in past years,” said Bev Regier, president of the Yukon board of directors.

The Alaska and Yukon boards of directors are in the “beginning stages” of race planning.

Race distance, trail details and other information will be released as available.

Earlier on June 12, organizers announced sign up had been postponed from August to September.

The race was originally scheduled to run from Whitehorse to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 2021.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Yukon Quest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada Games Centre readies for reopening

Just Posted

Yukon reopening remains on track for phase two on July 1

Restaurants to go back to full capacity

Opposition asks Yukon government to release legal advice on border restrictions

Yukon Party says Yukoners should know how YG made decision to restrict travel into the territory

Yukon Morning hosts resigns over suppression of Black, Indigenous voices at CBC

Christine Genier resigned after making a statement on-air the morning of June 8

Yukon Quest announces plans for two separate races

Due to COVID-19, separate races will be held in Alaska and the Yukon

Councillor proposes more weight on local content in awarding RFP contracts

Administration will report back to council on potential local content advantage

2020-2021 Gas Tax Fund recipients announced

The Yukon’s 2020-2021 Gas Tax Fund allocation from the federal government is… Continue reading

Council approves rezoning in Mount Sima area

Lot expansion plans move forward

Territory debt limit to increase to $800M, pending approval

Previous limit was $400 million

Developer outlines plans for downtown suite

Rezoning would alter setback requirements

Deputy chief of Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation to resign

Darius Elias was appointed as a councillor in 2019 following VGFN’s 2018 general election

Territory gives additional $1.1 million in mineral exploration funding

Yukon has had 130 applications so far

New option for palliative care

Wind River Hospice House in Whistle Bend Place officially opened its doors… Continue reading

Warning made after coyote kills small dog in rural Whitehorse area

Yukon Conservation Officer Services is warning residents to be vigilant when letting… Continue reading

Most Read